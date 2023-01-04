Sharon Osbourne explains what happened to cause her sudden hospitalization: 'It's still a mystery'

Sharon Osbourne is doing much better but she says it's still a "mystery" why she passed out and had to be taken to the hospital.

Osbourne returned to the UK's The Talk to give a brief update on her recent hospitalization but was unable to provide much in the way of answers since she really doesn't have any.

WEST HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 27: Sharon Osbourne arrives at the Elton John AIDS Foundation's 30th Annual Academy Awards Viewing Party on March 27, 2022 in West Hollywood, California.

"It was the weirdest thing," Osbourne said. "I was doing some filming and suddenly they told me that I [passed out] for 20 minutes. And I was in hospital, I went to one hospital, they took me to another hospital, and I did every test over two days, and nobody knows why."

Over the weekend, Osbourne's son Jack said the incident occurred on set of their Travel Channel series, Jack and Kelly Osbourne: Night of Terror. The Osbourne matriarch was filming at the Glen Tavern Inn in Santa Paula, Calif., when she fell ill around 6:30 p.m. on Friday evening and was taken by first responders to Santa Paula Hospital, TMZ reported.

Osbourne has struggled with multiple health ailments throughout the past 20 years. In 2002, The Osbournes star announced that she had colon cancer and underwent surgery and three months of chemotherapy to recover from it. A decade later, Osbourne underwent a double mastectomy after learning she had a genetic predisposition for developing breast cancer in 2012.

On social media, the TV personality shared her segment on The Talk and said she was "feeling fantastic" despite not knowing what caused her episode.

"So happy to be back @thetalkuk!" Osbourne said on Instagram. "We chatted briefly about my holiday trip to the hospital. Although it's still a mystery I'm feeling fantastic and ready to get talking!"