The reality star also labeled the That '70s Show actor a "rude little boy."

Sharon Osbourne isn't a fan of the Kutch.

During a recent E! News segment appropriately titled "Stirring the Pot," the reality star identified Ashton Kutcher as the rudest celebrity she's ever met — although she couldn't actually remember his name at first.

"The guy that's married to an actress and he used to do That '70s Show," Osbourne said when asked to reveal the rudest famous person she'd ever encountered. After being reminded of Kutcher's name, Osbourne confirmed, "Yes! Oh, rude, rude, rude, rude, rude little boy."

She didn't offer any details, but added, "Rude, rude, yes. Dastardly little thing."

Sharon Osbourne and Ashton Kutcher Sharon Osbourne and Ashton Kutcher | Credit: getty (2)

Representatives for Kutcher didn't immediately respond to EW's request for comment on Osbourne's remarks.

Osbourne previously expressed her distaste for Kutcher on Larry King Now in 2018, recounting an episode of her former show The Talk that went awry. "I didn't get on with one guy, that Ashton Kutcher," she said. "Didn't get on with him at all." She also said that Kutcher had a "bad attitude" because she misremembered his name.

Elsewhere in the "Stirring the Pot" clip, Osbourne expressed regret about dissing Justin Bieber years ago. "He did something, and when I was doing another talk show, I said, you know, 'He's really bad,' and, 'How can his parents let him do that?' and all of that, and I'm like, who am I to say that he's bad?" she said. "He's a kid! Leave him alone! And I felt really terrible after saying that, and I felt such guilt."

Osbourne and her daughter Kelly also disclosed their shared celebrity crush: Jason Momoa. "He is stunning," Sharon said.

Sharon and Kelly are launching a new podcast, The Osbournes Podcast, alongside patriarch Ozzy Osbourne and son Jack. The podcast premieres Sept. 12.

