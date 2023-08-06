Sharon Farrell, The Young and the Restless actress, dies at 82

She was also known for starring in the neo-noir Marlowe and sci-fi horror flick It’s Alive.

Sharon Farrell, the prolific actress best known as the mother to a malicious child in the sci-fi horror movie It's Alive and a scene-stealing star in the soap The Young and the Restless, has died. She was 82.

Farrell's sister announced the news August 2, writing in a Facebook post, "My sister, Sharon Farrell…Sharon Lee Forsmoe, passed away at L.A. Downtown Medical Center May 15, 2023. I do not know the cause of death."

Farrell's career, which spanned several decades, included various roles in film and television. After beginning as a ballerina at the American Ballet Theatre, she made her feature film debut in 1959's Kiss Her Goodbye, followed by roles in the drama The Reivers, the neo-noir flick Marlowe, It's Alive, Out of the Blue, and Can't Buy Me Love.

On television, Farrell had a recurring turn as Detective Lori Wilson in the final season of the original Hawaii Five-O. She then spent several years portraying Florence "Flo" Webster on the CBS soap opera The Young and the Restless. Her list of TV credits runs long and includes parts in My Favorite Martian, Gunsmoke, The Beverly Hillbillies, The Man From U.N.C.L.E., Matlock, and JAG.

