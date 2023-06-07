The Charmed actress, who revealed that her breast cancer had returned from remission in 2020, is showing what her treatment looks like.

Shannen Doherty is sharing an update on her battle with cancer. The Charmed actress posted a video Tuesday of her recent radiation treatment, which took place in January.

"My fear is obvious," Doherty wrote in the caption on Instagram. "I am extremely claustrophobic and there was a lot going on in my life. I am fortunate as I have great doctors like Dr. Amin Mirahdi and the amazing techs at Cedar Sinai. But that fear…. The turmoil….. the timing of it all…. This is what cancer can look like."

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 05: Shannen Doherty poses for a portrait in the Getty Images & People Magazine Portrait Studio at Hallmark Channel and American Humanes 2019 Hero Dog Awards at the Beverly Hilton on October 05, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for Hallmark Channel ) Shannen Doherty | Credit: Neilson Barnard/Getty

Doherty received support from her famous friends in the comments.

"Rooting for you, my irreplaceable friend," wrote Kevin Smith, who directed Doherty in Mallrats. "You have been such a fearless fighter your whole life, so it's understandable to be a little scared from time to time. But when those moments pass, let that indomitable Doherty spirit take over anew. I love you so much, my Mallrat."

"Thinking of you and sending positive thoughts," added Real Housewives star Kyle Richards.

Doherty was first diagnosed with breast cancer in 2015, but she went into remission in 2017 following a single mastectomy and chemotherapy in 2016. In 2020 she announced that her cancer had returned as stage 4.

The Beverly Hills, 90210 star also revealed that she had lost her SAG-AFTRA health insurance and asked union president Fran Drescher to address the issue in March. Drescher has received other complaints since the start of her tenure, which may partly explain why SAG-AFTRA members voted to authorize a strike this week in the event that contract negotiations fall through.

Doherty attended the Charmed reunion at 90s Con in March alongside fellow alums Rose McGowan and Holly Marie Combs. There, she told the cheering crowd, "I'm feeling great, thank you!"

