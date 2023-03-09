"I think we can do better for all our members," the 90210 star said, "and I think you're person to do it."

Shannen Doherty is calling on SAG-AFTRA president Fran Drescher to amend the union's health care rules after losing her insurance coverage.

The Beverly Hills, 90210 star, who has stage 4 cancer, tagged Drescher in an Instagram post Thursday and wrote, "im curious for people like me who have worked since they were 10 and paid dues to @sagaftra how when we aren't able to work for health reasons, why our union abandons us?"

Doherty, 51, continued: "I think we can do better for all our members and I think you're person to do it. Health insurance shouldn't be based on annual income. It's a lifetime contribution. And for me and many others, we have paid a lifetime of dues to only be canceled because we don't meet your current criteria. Not ok."

Shannen Doherty and Fran Drescher

Doherty was first diagnosed with breast cancer in 2015. She underwent a single mastectomy as well as chemotherapy and radiation treatment, and her cancer went into remission in 2017. But in 2020 the actress revealed that the cancer had returned and spread to other parts of her body. Doherty told Elle that year that she had "a lot of life in me" and planned to live "another 10 or 15 years."

Drescher, known for playing the title role on the '90s sitcom The Nanny, was elected president of SAG-AFTRA, the union for actors and media professionals, in 2021, defeating Matthew Modine and succeeding Doherty's 90210 costar Gabrielle Carteris. Drescher recently made headlines when she told EW and PEOPLE at the SAG Awards that Barbra Streisand (an idol to her Nanny character) also called her up to discuss health care.

"I got a call from Barbra Streisand," Drescher said, asking, "'Why aren't I covered on [husband] Jim [Brolin]'s health care anymore?' I am not kidding, bless her heart!"