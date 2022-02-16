Shailene Woodley and Aaron Rodgers split, call off engagement

Shailene Woodley and Aaron Rodgers have split one year after sharing news of their engagement.

A source close to the football quarterback for the Green Bay Packers told PEOPLE that the couple made the "amicable" decision to part ways, explaining that the relationship "just wasn't working."

"They're very different people with busy careers and there were obstacles that they couldn't surmount," the source said. "They will remain friendly; there's no bad blood... It just didn't work out for them."

EW has reached out to Woodley and Rodgers' reps for comment.

Shailene-Woodley-Aaron-Rodgers Shailene Woodley and Aaron Rodgers split | Credit: Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images; Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

News of Woodley and Rodgers' relationship first made headlines in early February 2021. Later that month, Woodley confirmed her surprise engagement to Rodgers after he thanked his "fiancée" while receiving an award at an NFL Honors event.

"Everybody right now is freaking out over it and we're like, 'Yeah, we've been engaged for a while,'" Woodley said on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. "I never thought I'd be engaged with somebody who threw balls for a living... But he's really just so good at it."

The couple made headlines late last year after Rodgers shared that he tested positive for COVID-19 and confirmed he was unvaccinated. He previously implied that he had been vaccinated, causing a stir within the league. Woodley then slammed outlets "grasping at straws to disparage" Rodgers, writing on Instagram, "Literally ya'll need to calm the f--- down."