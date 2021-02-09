Surprise! Shailene Woodley and Aaron Rodgers are reportedly engaged

Shailene Woodley and Aaron Rodgers are tying the knot.

Multiple sources confirmed to PEOPLE on Monday that the Big Little Lies star is engaged to the Green Bay Packers quarterback. The news comes just days after it was first confirmed that the two had been dating.

"They are very happy together," a source told PEOPLE. "It's not surprising he proposed so fast. When you know, you know, right?"

Rumors of the duo's engagement swirled Saturday, when Rodgers gave a shoutout to an unnamed fiancée while accepting the NFL MVP award during the NFL Honors broadcast. "It's an honor to win this award for the third time. 2020 was definitely a crazy year filled with lots of change and growth, some amazing memorable moments," he said. "One hundred eighty straight days of having my nose hair scraped, playing for very little fans or no stands the entire season. I got engaged." He then thanked his team, coaching staff, loved ones, and "my fiancée."

The couple have not publicly discussed or confirmed their relationship, but in September, Rodgers talked about his "new and increased love life" during an appearance on the Pat McAfee Show. "I've made decisions and changes and habits that put me in a lot better headspace and there's just a lot of things that have come together in my life over the last few months that have really been enjoyable," he said.

He continued, "That's why I'm having so much fun and it starts with love. And then surrounding yourself with people that you really enjoy."

This will be the first marriage for both stars.