Seth Rogen, Tommy Chong, more support Sha'Carri Richardson after positive marijuana test

"The notion that weed is a problematic 'drug' is rooted in racism," Rogen, a dual U.S.-Canadian citizen, tweeted in response to the news. "It's insane that Team USA would disqualify one of this country's most talented athletes over thinking that's rooted in hatred. It's something they should be ashamed of."

Seth Rogen, Sha'Carri Richardson Seth Rogen, Sha'Carri Richardson | Credit: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images; Patrick Smith/Getty Images

"Also if weed made you fast, I'd be FloJo," he added, referring to his own, well-documented passion for weed, and the fastest woman of all time — the late Florence Griffith Joyner, who still holds the world records for the 100m and 200m.

Richardson, with her orange, superhero-inspired locks, captivated America's attention last month when she took just 10.86 seconds to run the 100 meters in the Olympic track and field trials, and hugged her grandmother in the stands following her victory. During the post-trial interview, she revealed she'd recently learned of the death of her biological mother.

Now, the sprinter has been suspended for one month, and her result was invalidated, following the failed drug test, which is expected to keep her from competing in her signature event at the Tokyo Olympics later this month (though the length of the suspension means she hasn't been ruled out from the entire games).

Actor, comedian, and marijuana advocate Tommy Chong also expressed his upset over the news. Responding to a headline noting Richardson apologized for using marijuana (to cope with the news of her biological mom's passing), Chong wrote, "No need to apologize for using God's medicine! Bulls--- unjust antiquated rules."

Many other athletes and notable figures reacted to the Richardson news, including US women's soccer player, Megan Rapinoe, who called it "trash," and "outdated."

Scandal alum Kerry Washington sent the sprinter "love."

See how other stars, athletes, and notable figures reacted.