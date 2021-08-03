Seth Rogen responds to viral TikTok, assures internet he hasn't been kidnapped

Seth Rogen wants everyone to know that he is totally fine and has absolutely not been abducted.

"I have not been kidnapped! This is not a kidnapper writing this from Seth's account! I promise!" Rogen (we think) shared on the social media app on Tuesday afternoon.

Seth Rogen Seth Rogen | Credit: Jerod Harris/Getty Images

If you're wondering why he posted the update, it's because TikTok user @ChrisCanBeFunny shared a hilarious song and music video questioning the actor/writer/producer's whereabouts. (Rogen, in his tweet, also noted the "video is very funny and not at all true!")

In an astute observation, the TikTok personality wonders — in song — if Rogen has been kidnapped, because, if you check The Night Before actor's Twitter (or Instagram) page, it's filled with a whole lot of his pottery (so, so much pottery). In fact, since his book Yearbook came out in May — aside from a video post — Rogen's social media has been filled almost entirely with photos of his ceramics obsession, like this (which is actually really nice):

And these (which are also pretty cool):

And this unique creation (maybe my favorite?):

And yes, EW has reached out to Rogen's rep for comment, though one Twitter user did note in response to Rogen's "I have not been kidnapped tweet" that the language used "seems like something a kidnapper would tweet."

"Nope," Rogen (supposedly) tweeted back.