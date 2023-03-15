He also met the "Hot Girl Summer" rapper's brother, who "might not exist."

Seth Rogen got high with Megan Thee Stallion at an Oscars after-party: 'That was a good time'

It might be only March, but it's officially "Hot Girl Summer" for Seth Rogen.

The actor, whose film The Fabelmans was nominated for seven awards at the 2023 Oscars on Sunday, revealed that after the ceremony he headed over to Vanity Fair's after-party during which he spent part of the evening getting high with Megan Thee Stallion.

"I went to the Vanity Fair party, yeah. That's the one I was invited to. It was fun," he recalled on Tuesday's episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live. "I hung out, I smoked some weed with Megan Thee Stallion and her brother. That was a good time."

Rogen revealed that he'd "never met" Megan or her brother prior to attending the party, but that they all got along instantly.

However... "She approached me and she was adamant that I would get along with her brother, and someone backstage told me that she doesn't have a brother," Rogen said. "So, now, I'm confused about this whole thing. I don't know what I did that night, if I'm being honest."

What makes it worse is that he did end up actually bonding with Megan's Thee Sibling during their time together and even exchanged numbers. "We really did hit it off, which is what's unfortunate, because he might not exist from what I'm hearing," Rogen said, before adding, "Travis, call me."

Seth Rogen and Megan Thee Stallion At Vanity Fair's 2023 Oscar Party Seth Rogen and Megan Thee Stallion | Credit: Amy Sussman/Getty Images; Steve Granitz/FilmMagic

As it turns out, Megan's "brother" is indeed a real person and not just a figment of Rogen's imagination. The "Hot Girl Summer" rapper attended the party with her manager Travis Farris, also known as T Farris, a source confirmed to EW. So don't delete that number just yet, Seth!

Watch Rogen recall the experience — and his phone call with Meat Loaf — in the clip above.

