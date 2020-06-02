Seth Rogen blasts followers criticizing his support of Black Lives Matter: 'You don't deserve my movies'

Every fan who thought Seth Rogen was just the bumbling pothead in every comedy learned their lesson on Monday. The actor didn't come to play when he blasted commenters on social media for criticizing his support of Black Lives Matter and protestors speaking out against George Floyd's death.

Rogen first made that clear with his Instagram post bearing the BLM logo. "If this is a remotely controversial statement to you, feel free to unfollow me," he captioned the image.

The funnyman was among the numerous celebrities who raised awareness about Floyd, a black man who died last week in Minneapolis after a white police officer was filmed kneeling on his neck.

When commenters began responding with #AllLivesMatter and other criticisms, Rogen went off even more. His responses ranged from "leave me alone" to "$3s^#@" and people were here for it.

"F--- off. You don't deserve my movies anymore. Stop watching my s---," Rogen responded to one user who disparaged the protests.

Rogen showed just how versatile the f-word is, telling one commenter, "shut the f--- up," another "f--- off," and a third person "eat s--- and f--- you."

"I love Seth Rogen’s approach to racists," one fan wrote in a now-viral tweet on Monday.

On Friday, the comedian also matched the Safdie brothers' donation "and then much more" to the Minnesota Freedom Fund, which helps bail out protestors.

Rogen's strong words came a few days after Star Wars actor John Boyega was also unapologetic about calling out "racist white people."

Boyega wasn't having it with his critics either, responding to people, "I said what I said" and "You're a fool."

"I'm not even apologizing, first of all," he said on Instagram Live. "A black man was just murdered in cold blood in the streets stateside, again, while saying that he can't breathe. That's a continuous cycle going on. Although I don't live in the states, but I'm black. F--- that. So I'll say it again, f--- you racist white people."

"If you don't f---ing like it, go suck a d---, seriously. It's not about career, it's not about money," the English actor continued. "All those things were just a part of my dream, just a part of working. That's got nothing to do with how you treat people."