Sergio Calderón, Pirates of the Caribbean and Men in Black star, dies at 77

Sergio Calderón, the veteran character actor best known for his appearances in the Pirates of the Caribbean and Men In Black franchises, has died. He was 77.

The Mexican-born actor was "surrounded by family" when he passed away Wednesday morning, his rep confirmed to EW. They added, "He was in the hospital previously with a bout of pneumonia, not sure that was the cause."

Born in the town of Coatlán del Río in the Mexican state of Morelos in 1945, Calderón began his more than 50-year-long career in entertainment by starring in the John Huston-led film The Bridge in the Jungle in 1970. He would go on to star in a series of films over the next decade, including Sergio Leone's 1971 film Duck, You Sucker!, 1978's The Children of Sanchez, and 1979's The In-Laws opposite Alan Arkin and Peter Falk.

Sergio Calderón Sergio Calderón | Credit: Jon Kopaloff/Getty

Calderón is best remembered for his swashbuckling turn as Captain Eduardo Villanueva in the 2007 film Pirates of the Caribbean: At World's End and for his comedic performance as Jose — who was secretly just a head on a stick used by an undercover alien — in 1997's Men in Black.

Before becoming Captain Villaneuva, Calderón also starred as the river pirate El Cajon (The Coffin) and bandit Malavida Valdése in several episodes of The A-Team from 1983 to 1984. His other credits include roles in 2003's The Missing, the 2008 horror film The Ruins, and 2010's Little Fockers alongside Ben Stiller, Robert de Niro, and Barbara Streisand.

He appeared in three projects in 2022, including the anthology film The Seven Faces of Jane, as well as episodes of the comedy-drama Better Things and the dark comedy The Resort. He is survived by his wife Karen Dakin, children Patrick Calderón-Dakin and Johanna Calderón-Dakin, son-in-law Raaj, and his three grandchildren: Krishnaavi, Emiliano, and Victoria, per The Hollywood Reporter.