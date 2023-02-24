"I will see you guys sooner than later, I just... I'm just gonna just take a break from everything."

Selena Gomez is taking a break from social media: 'I'm 30 and am too old for this'

Selena Gomez is stepping away from social media once again.

The Only Murders in the Building star took to TikTok to tell fans (and the haters) that despite the drama that seems to be surrounding every single thing she does she's "happy" but she's going to be "taking a second from social media."

"I'm very happy, I'm so blessed, I have the best friends, the best fans in the whole world and I just couldn't be happier," she said in a TikTok live video. "I'm good. I love the way I am I don't care, I'm big, I'm not, I don't care. I love who I am. And yeah, I'm gonna be taking a second from social media, because this is a little silly. And I'm 30, I'm too old for this, so...but I love you guys so much! And I will see you guys sooner than later, I just... I'm just gonna just take a break from everything."

Gomez has been involved in online skirmishes surrounding Hailey Bieber (née Baldwin), the wife of her ex-boyfriend Justin. She's defended Hailey in the past, asking her fans to stop attacking the woman Justin married in September 2018 following the final off in their on-again, off-again relationship in spring of that year. Recently however, Gomez left a comment on another user's TikTok video defending Taylor Swift after the video shows Bieber making a gagging motion when Swift's music is mentioned, making the social media rumor mill run wild.

Selena Gomez attends 2022 AFI Fest - "Selena Gomez: My Mind And Me" Opening Night World Premiere at TCL Chinese Theatre on November 02, 2022 in Hollywood, California. Selena Gomez is taking a social media break | Credit: Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

Earlier this month Gomez told Vanity Fair she'd whittled the social media apps on her phone down to just TikTok.

At least we know Gomez, along with costars Steve Martin and Martin Short, will be back for Only Murders season 3, which will include a starry slate of guest stars like Paul Rudd, Meryl Streep, and more who will be checking into the Arconia for another murderously good time.

