Selena Gomez, Megan Thee Stallion, and more are Time's 100 most influential people of 2020

Selena Gomez, Megan Thee Stallion, and Michael B. Jordan have all made the Time100 list of the most influential people in the world in 2020.

And like in previous years, Time had other famous figures highlight the honorees' impact on the world. Some of the celebrities who made the list last year, like BTS and Taylor Swift, returned the favor by recognizing 2020's recipients in essays.

In a short, heartfelt piece, actress America Ferrera celebrated Gomez's ventures in music, television, and beauty, as well as her advocacy for issues like immigrant rights as an executive producer for Netflix's Living Undocumented.

"Selena Gomez is unabashedly spreading her wings and influence into whatever lane her passions lead her. She has always been a great musician, but she’s also always been more than her music," the Superstore star wrote. "Selena courageously uses her global platform in service of her full identity. She is emblematic of her powerful generation, which patently rejects the notion that they belong in any one lane as artists, activists or citizens of the world."

Writing about the "WAP" rapper was Taraji P. Henson, who praised Megan's ability to shine without compromising her individuality and varied passions.

"It’s invigorating to see her become a platinum-selling artist with the viral hit “Hot Girl Summer” and multiple No. 1 songs in the past year, 'Savage' and 'WAP,'" the actress wrote about the Houston rapper. "But you would be a fool to think that’s all there is to her. She’s deep. She’s enrolled in college. She’s an entertainer. She’s a free spirit; I see that in her. The industry might try to pigeonhole her in this rap game, but she’s got a plan that’s much bigger. And we got her. I just want her to keep winning."

The Time100 list also honored Dr. Anthony Fauci, tennis player Naomi Osaka, Donald Trump, Joe Biden, Kamala Harris, and Black Lives Matter founders Patrisse Cullors, Alicia Garza, and Opal Tometi. See the full list, tributes, and photos here.

Time will be rolling out eight worldwide covers, each highlighting a member of the Time100, and it also debuted its first-ever primetime special on ABC tonight.