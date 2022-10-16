Selena Gomez and Hailey Bieber pose for photos together at star-studded gala
Only friendships in this building...
Selena Gomez snapped a few photos with model Hailey Bieber (née Baldwin) at the star-studded Academy Museum Gala in Los Angeles over the weekend, sending fans into a tizzy.
What's the big idea? Well, the Only Murders in the Building star previously had a high-profile relationship with pop star Justin Bieber, who is now married to the former Baldwin. Before Bieber and his model wife tied the knot in 2018, he and Gomez had a whirlwind on-again, off-again relationship that spanned 2011 and 2014.
Photographer Tyrell Hampton captured the photos, sharing one on his Instagram and declaring the moment a "plot twist" in the caption. Bieber was absent from the photos.
The show of unity comes after the former Baldwin addressed allegations that she "stole" her beau from Gomez. The model denied rumors of a feud between her and the actress and singer while on the Call Her Daddy podcast last month, reiterating that she and Bieber began a relationship long after he "closed a chapter" with Gomez.
"It's not my character to mess with someone's relationship," she said. "A lot of the hate, and the perpetuation, comes from the misperception, 'Oh, you stole him.' It comes from the fact that they wished he had ended up with someone else and that's fine. You can wish that all you want but that's just not the case." She noted she has "a lot" of respect for Gomez, adding, "There's no drama."
Along with Bieber and Gomez, other stars like George Clooney, Regina Hall, Michelle Yeoh, Jonathan Majors, Olivia Wilde, Laura Dern, and Sterling K. Brown, among others, attended the Academy Museum's second annual gala on Saturday night, which honored Julia Roberts, Tilda Swinton, Steve McQueen, and Miky Lee.
