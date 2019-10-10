Seeing Stars: Elle Fanning, Woody Harrelson, and more great celebrity photos

By EW Staff
October 10, 2019 at 02:05 PM EDT

1 of 15

Elle Fanning

Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images

Elle Fanning looked very excited to be signing autographs at the London premiere of Maleficent: Mistress of Evil.

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 15

Green Day

Rich Fury/Getty Images

Green Day popped by to welcome Howard Stern to L.A.! The shock jock was broadcasting all week from SiriusXM Pandora’s new facilities in Hollywood.

3 of 15

Woody Harrelson, Juliette Lewis, and Oliver Stone

Rich Fury/Getty Images

Woody Harrelson, Juliette Lewis, and Oliver Stone reunited at a 25th anniversary screening of Natural Born Killers at the Egyptian Theatre in Hollywood.

Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

4 of 15

Bryan Cranston and Dean Norris

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Breaking Bad costars Bryan Cranston and Dean Norris shared a laugh at the after-party following the L.A. premiere of El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie. Naturally, Dos Hombres, the mezcal Cranston teamed up with Aaron Paul to make, was on the cocktail menu.

Advertisement

5 of 15

Giancarlo Esposito

Charley Gallay/Getty Images

Giancarlo Esposito, who plays Gustavo “Gus” Fring on Breaking Bad, also came out for the film’s debut and took a photo op with the El Camino.

6 of 15

Finn Wolfhard, Nick Kroll, Charlize Theron, Chloë Grace Moretz, and Snoop Dogg

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

In L.A., Finn Wolfhard, Nick Kroll, Charlize Theron, Chloë Grace Moretz, and Snoop Dogg posed together at the premiere of The Addams Family.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

7 of 15

South Park 300th episode celebration

Erik Voake/Comedy Central

South Park creators Matt Stone and Trey Parker and the rest of their team commemorated the 300th episode of the animated comedy in their Los Angeles office.

Advertisement
Advertisement

8 of 15

Angelina Jolie with daughters Shiloh and Zahara

Franco Origlia/Getty Images

Angelina Jolie was flanked by her daughters Shiloh (left) and Zahara at the Rome premiere Disney’s Maleficent: Mistress of Evil

Advertisement

9 of 15

Felicity Jones and Eddie Redmayne

Karwai Tang/WireImage
Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

10 of 15

Maluma and Jennifer Lopez 

Theo Wargo/Getty Images

J.Lo made a surprise appearance during Maluma’s concert at Madison Square Garden.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

11 of 15

Martin Lawrence and Will Smith

Rachel Murray/Getty Images

Martin Lawrence came out to support his pal Will Smith at the Hollywood premiere of Gemini Man.

Advertisement
Advertisement

12 of 15

Pink

Mauricio Santana/Getty Images

Pink brought her signature acrobatic act to the Rock in Rio Music Festival. (Photo by Mauricio Santana/Getty Images)

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

13 of 15

Cynthia Erivo and Darren Criss

Jenny Anderson/Getty Images

Cynthia Erivo and Darren Criss performed during the Elsie Fest, Broadway’s outdoor music festival celebrating tunes from the stage and screen.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

14 of 15

Rami Malek and Christian Slater

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Rami Malek and Christian Slater celebrated the season 4 premiere of Mr. Robot in New York.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

Advertisement
EDIT POST