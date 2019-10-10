Seeing Stars: Elle Fanning, Woody Harrelson, and more great celebrity photos

Elle Fanning
Elle Fanning looked very excited to be signing autographs at the London premiere of Maleficent: Mistress of Evil.
Green Day
Green Day popped by to welcome Howard Stern to L.A.! The shock jock was broadcasting all week from SiriusXM Pandora’s new facilities in Hollywood.
Woody Harrelson, Juliette Lewis, and Oliver Stone
Woody Harrelson, Juliette Lewis, and Oliver Stone reunited at a 25th anniversary screening of Natural Born Killers at the Egyptian Theatre in Hollywood.
Bryan Cranston and Dean Norris
Breaking Bad costars Bryan Cranston and Dean Norris shared a laugh at the after-party following the L.A. premiere of El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie. Naturally, Dos Hombres, the mezcal Cranston teamed up with Aaron Paul to make, was on the cocktail menu.
Giancarlo Esposito
Giancarlo Esposito, who plays Gustavo “Gus” Fring on Breaking Bad, also came out for the film’s debut and took a photo op with the El Camino.
Finn Wolfhard, Nick Kroll, Charlize Theron, Chloë Grace Moretz, and Snoop Dogg
In L.A., Finn Wolfhard, Nick Kroll, Charlize Theron, Chloë Grace Moretz, and Snoop Dogg posed together at the premiere of The Addams Family.
South Park 300th episode celebration
South Park creators Matt Stone and Trey Parker and the rest of their team commemorated the 300th episode of the animated comedy in their Los Angeles office.
Angelina Jolie with daughters Shiloh and Zahara
Angelina Jolie was flanked by her daughters Shiloh (left) and Zahara at the Rome premiere Disney’s Maleficent: Mistress of Evil.
Felicity Jones and Eddie Redmayne
Maluma and Jennifer Lopez
J.Lo made a surprise appearance during Maluma’s concert at Madison Square Garden.
Martin Lawrence and Will Smith
Martin Lawrence came out to support his pal Will Smith at the Hollywood premiere of Gemini Man.
Pink
Pink brought her signature acrobatic act to the Rock in Rio Music Festival. (Photo by Mauricio Santana/Getty Images)
Cynthia Erivo and Darren Criss
Cynthia Erivo and Darren Criss performed during the Elsie Fest, Broadway’s outdoor music festival celebrating tunes from the stage and screen.
Rami Malek and Christian Slater
Rami Malek and Christian Slater celebrated the season 4 premiere of Mr. Robot in New York.