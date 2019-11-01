Seeing Stars: Alex Trebek, Hailee Steinfeld, and more great celebrity photos

By EW Staff
November 01, 2019 at 06:47 PM EDT

Pat Sajak, Vanna White, Harry Friedman, and Alex Trebek 

Rodin Eckenroth/WireImage

Pat Sajak, Vanna White, and Alex Trebek came out to show their love for Wheel of Fortune and Jeopardy! game show producer Harry Friedman as he received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Nov. 1.

Miranda Lambert

Lloyd Bishop/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Miranda Lambert popped by Late Night With Seth Meyers to perform “Mess With My Head” ahead of the release of her new album Wildcard.

Hailee Steinfeld

Gotham/GC Images

Hailee Steinfeld wasn’t going to let a little rain ruin her day! The actress-singer gave a wink while out and about in NYC promoting her new show Dickinson.

Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon

Ian West/PA Images via Getty Images

Meanwhile, The Morning Show costars Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon headed across the pond to spread the word about their new Apple TV+ series.

Elisabeth Moss

Cindy Ord/Getty Images

The Handmaid’s Tale star Elisabeth Moss addressed the crowd after receiving the Spotlight Award at the SCAD Savannah Film Festival.

 

Antoni Porowski and Jonathan Van Ness 

Roy Rochlin/Getty Images

Queer Eye‘s Antoni Porowski cuddled up during a stop at BuzzFeed’s AM to DM.

 

