Seeing Stars: Alex Trebek, Hailee Steinfeld, and more great celebrity photos

Pat Sajak, Vanna White, Harry Friedman, and Alex Trebek
Pat Sajak, Vanna White, and Alex Trebek came out to show their love for Wheel of Fortune and Jeopardy! game show producer Harry Friedman as he received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Nov. 1.
Miranda Lambert
Miranda Lambert popped by Late Night With Seth Meyers to perform “Mess With My Head” ahead of the release of her new album Wildcard.
Hailee Steinfeld
Hailee Steinfeld wasn’t going to let a little rain ruin her day! The actress-singer gave a wink while out and about in NYC promoting her new show Dickinson.
Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon
Meanwhile, The Morning Show costars Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon headed across the pond to spread the word about their new Apple TV+ series.
Elisabeth Moss
The Handmaid’s Tale star Elisabeth Moss addressed the crowd after receiving the Spotlight Award at the SCAD Savannah Film Festival.
Antoni Porowski and Jonathan Van Ness
Queer Eye‘s Antoni Porowski cuddled up during a stop at BuzzFeed’s AM to DM.