Seeing Stars: Sean 'Diddy' Combs, Brad Pitt, Tom Hanks, and more great photos from this week

Esme Douglas
November 06, 2018 at 02:27 PM EST
<p>Michael Douglas took a family photo with his son Cameron Douglas, his wife Catherine Zeta-Jones, and his father Kirk Douglas, at the unveiling of his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Nov. 6. That&#8217;s a lot of star power i</p>
Like father, like son

Michael Douglas took a family photo with his son Cameron Douglas, his wife Catherine Zeta-Jones, and his father Kirk Douglas, at the unveiling of his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Nov. 6. That’s a lot of star power i

Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP/Shutterstock
<p>Busy Philipps was all smiles running in the <a href="https://www.dcwonderwomanrun.com/">DC Wonder Woman Run</a> in Los Angeles on Nov. 4.&nbsp;</p>
Run, Busy, run!

Busy Philipps was all smiles running in the DC Wonder Woman Run in Los Angeles on Nov. 4. 

Mark J. Sebastian
<p>Oprah Winfrey took a break from <a href="https://ew.com/news/2018/11/01/celebrities-campaign-trail-midterm-elections/" target="_blank" rel="noopener">campaigning for Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams</a> to support pals Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson at the Ambassadors for Humanity Gala Benefiting the USC Shoah Foundation in Beverly Hills on Nov. 5. Steven Spielberg, founder of USC Shoah Foundation &#8211; The Institute for Visual History and Education, and his wife, Kate Capshaw, presented the couple with&nbsp;the Institute&rsquo;s 2018 Ambassadors for Humanity Award.</p>
You've got a friend

Oprah Winfrey took a break from campaigning for Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams to support pals Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson at the Ambassadors for Humanity Gala Benefiting the USC Shoah Foundation in Beverly Hills on Nov. 5. Steven Spielberg, founder of USC Shoah Foundation – The Institute for Visual History and Education, and his wife, Kate Capshaw, presented the couple with the Institute’s 2018 Ambassadors for Humanity Award.

Michael Kovac/Getty
<p>Sean &#8220;Diddy&#8221; Combs got the crowd going while performing at the &#8220;Bring It Home Midnight Rally&#8221;&nbsp;in Tallahassee in support of Florida gubernatorial Democratic candidate Andrew Gillum in collaboration with student leaders at Florida A&amp;M University on Nov. 5.</p> <p>&nbsp;</p>
Vote or die!

Sean “Diddy” Combs got the crowd going while performing at the “Bring It Home Midnight Rally” in Tallahassee in support of Florida gubernatorial Democratic candidate Andrew Gillum in collaboration with student leaders at Florida A&M University on Nov. 5.

 

Don Juan Moore/Getty
<p>Mariska Hargitay and husband Peter Hermann showed off their skills before heading into&nbsp;Paul Rudd&#8217;s 7th Annual All-Star Bowling Benefit for SAY at Lucky Strike in New York on Nov. 5.</p>
That's how they roll

Mariska Hargitay and husband Peter Hermann showed off their skills before heading into Paul Rudd’s 7th Annual All-Star Bowling Benefit for SAY at Lucky Strike in New York on Nov. 5.

Manny Carabel/Getty
<p>John C. Reilly looked pumped upon <a href="https://ew.com/movies/ralph-breaks-the-internet-premiere-photos/" target="_blank" rel="noopener">arriving at the Los Angeles premiere</a> of Disney&#8217;s <em>Ralph Breaks the Internet</em>&nbsp;held at the El Capitan Theater on Nov. 5.</p>
Two thumbs up

John C. Reilly looked pumped upon arriving at the Los Angeles premiere of Disney’s Ralph Breaks the Internet held at the El Capitan Theater on Nov. 5.

Albert L. Ortega/Getty
<p>Taylor Swift strutted her stuff while performing in Bristane, Australia, on Nov. 6.&nbsp;</p>
In the spotlight

Taylor Swift strutted her stuff while performing in Bristane, Australia, on Nov. 6. 

Don Arnold/Getty
<p>Kerry Washington and Tony Goldwyn goofed around on opening night of Washington&#8217;s play <em>American Son</em> in New York on Nov. 2.</p>
Getting goofy

Kerry Washington and Tony Goldwyn goofed around on opening night of Washington’s play American Son in New York on Nov. 2.

Bruce Glikas/FilmMagic
<p>Janelle Monae made sure all eyes were on Amandla Stenberg at the Hollywood Film Awards after she won the Breakout Performance Actress Award. The ceremony took place on Nov. 4 in Beverly Hills, Calif.</p>
Winner's circle

Janelle Monae made sure all eyes were on Amandla Stenberg at the Hollywood Film Awards after she won the Breakout Performance Actress Award. The ceremony took place on Nov. 4 in Beverly Hills, Calif.

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty
<p>Also honored at the Hollywood Film Award were <em>Green Book</em> costars Viggo Mortensen and Mahershala Ali. They took home the Hollywood Ensemble Award.</p>
Gold standard

Also honored at the Hollywood Film Award were Green Book costars Viggo Mortensen and Mahershala Ali. They took home the Hollywood Ensemble Award.

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty
<p>Is it just us, or was Brad Pitt glowing while presenting at the Hollywood Film Awards?</p>
Golden boy

Is it just us, or was Brad Pitt glowing while presenting at the Hollywood Film Awards?

Tommaso Boddi/Getty
<p>Thandie Newton stunned on the red carpet for the Breakthrough Prize Ceremony at NASA Ames Research Center in Mountain View, Calif., on Nov. 4.</p>
Out of this world

Thandie Newton stunned on the red carpet for the Breakthrough Prize Ceremony at NASA Ames Research Center in Mountain View, Calif., on Nov. 4.

Taylor Hill/Getty
<p>To celebrate the inauguration of her new school in her native Colombia, Shakira put her footprint in cement.</p>
Make your mark

To celebrate the inauguration of her new school in her native Colombia, Shakira put her footprint in cement.

RICARDO MALDONADO ROZO/EPA/Shutterstock
<p>Ryan Gosling wore an autumnal suit while presenting at the&nbsp;Hamilton Behind the Camera Awards in Los Angeles on Nov. 4.</p>
Orange you glad

Ryan Gosling wore an autumnal suit while presenting at the Hamilton Behind the Camera Awards in Los Angeles on Nov. 4.

Jesse Grant/Getty
<p>Courteney Cox, her daughter Coco, and&nbsp;Renee Zellwegerand&nbsp; wore matching &#8220;Team Nanci&#8221; shirts in support of publicist Nanci Ryder (who suffers from ALS) at the Walk to Defeat ALS event in L.A. on Nov. 4.&nbsp;</p> <p>&nbsp;</p>
Team Nanci

Courteney Cox, her daughter Coco, and Renee Zellwegerand  wore matching “Team Nanci” shirts in support of publicist Nanci Ryder (who suffers from ALS) at the Walk to Defeat ALS event in L.A. on Nov. 4. 

 

Matt Baron/Shutterstock
<p>Camila Cabello posed on the red carpet with her four MTV EMA awards on Nov. 4 in Bilbao, Spain. She won for&nbsp;Best Song, Best Video, Best Artist, and Best U.S. Act.</p>
The winner takes it all 

Camila Cabello posed on the red carpet with her four MTV EMA awards on Nov. 4 in Bilbao, Spain. She won for Best Song, Best Video, Best Artist, and Best U.S. Act.

Carlos Alvarez/Getty
<p>Nicki Minaj wore a candy-colored jumpsuit for her performance at the MTV EMAs.&nbsp;</p>
Tickled pink

Nicki Minaj wore a candy-colored jumpsuit for her performance at the MTV EMAs. 

Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock
<p>Jennifer Lawrence and boyfriend&nbsp;Cooke Maroney were spotted cuddling at the New York Rangers vs. Buffalo Sabres hockey game in NYC on Nov. 4.&nbsp;</p>
Hockeys lovers

Jennifer Lawrence and boyfriend Cooke Maroney were spotted cuddling at the New York Rangers vs. Buffalo Sabres hockey game in NYC on Nov. 4. 

JD Images/Shutterstock
<p>James Corden and his son Max looked extremely focused while cheering on the Lakers as they took on the Tornoto Raptors at the Staples Center in Los Angeles. Naturally, the late-night host scored front row seats.</p>
Front row

James Corden and his son Max looked extremely focused while cheering on the Lakers as they took on the Tornoto Raptors at the Staples Center in Los Angeles. Naturally, the late-night host scored front row seats.

Allen Berezovsky/Getty
<p>Eva Longoria and America Ferrera encouraged everyone to get out and vote at the Latinas Stand Up rally on Nov. 4 in Miami.</p>
Rock the vote

Eva Longoria and America Ferrera encouraged everyone to get out and vote at the Latinas Stand Up rally on Nov. 4 in Miami.

Alexander Tamargo/Getty
<p>Alan Cumming donned a striking plaid suit for the Scotland BAFTAs, where he won the award for Outstanding Contribution to Film and Television, in Glasgow on Nov. 4.</p>
Great Scot

Alan Cumming donned a striking plaid suit for the Scotland BAFTAs, where he won the award for Outstanding Contribution to Film and Television, in Glasgow on Nov. 4.

Andy Buchanan/BAFTA/REX/Shutterstock
<p>Mackenzie Foy and Keira Knightley hugged it out at the premiere of their new film, <em>The</em>&nbsp;<em>Nutcracker and the Four Realms</em>, in Los Angeles on Nov. 1.&nbsp;</p>
Ballgown beauties

Mackenzie Foy and Keira Knightley hugged it out at the premiere of their new film, The Nutcracker and the Four Realms, in Los Angeles on Nov. 1. 

Dave Benett/WireImage
<p>Also looking lovely at the premiere was Misty Copeland, who&nbsp;plays the Ballerina Princess in the film.</p>
Dancing queen

Also looking lovely at the premiere was Misty Copeland, who plays the Ballerina Princess in the film.

David Parry/PA Images/Getty
<p>Amandla Stenberg is just racking up the awards! The <em>Hate U Give</em> actress showed off the Rising Star Award she received at the SCAD Savannah Film Festival on Nov. 2.</p>
Rising Starr 

Amandla Stenberg is just racking up the awards! The Hate U Give actress showed off the Rising Star Award she received at the SCAD Savannah Film Festival on Nov. 2.

Cindy Ord/Getty
<p>Rita Ora clung to pal Liam Payne as they performed together at&nbsp;Westfield London&#8217;s 10th anniversary celebration.</p>
Thick as thieves

Rita Ora clung to pal Liam Payne as they performed together at Westfield London’s 10th anniversary celebration.

Mike Marsland/WireImage
<p>Zoe Saldana and her nearly identical sister Cisley Salda&ntilde;a Nazario attended TheWrap&#8217;s Power Women Summit in L.A. together on Nov. 2.</p>
Sister, sister 

Zoe Saldana and her nearly identical sister Cisley Saldaña Nazario attended TheWrap’s Power Women Summit in L.A. together on Nov. 2.

Presley Ann/Getty
<p>Rami Malek posed with Queen lead guitarist Brian May and his wife Anita Dobson at the New York premiere of <em>Bohemian Rhapsody</em>. In case you haven&#8217;t heard, Malek portrays Queen&#8217;s late great frontman Freddie Mercury in the film.</p>
Music royalty

Rami Malek posed with Queen lead guitarist Brian May and his wife Anita Dobson at the New York premiere of Bohemian Rhapsody. In case you haven’t heard, Malek portrays Queen’s late great frontman Freddie Mercury in the film.

GC Images
<p>Michael Pe&ntilde;a and Diego Luna posed in front of the mural promoting their new Netflix series, <em>Narcos: Mexico</em>.&nbsp;</p>
Law and disorder

Michael Peña and Diego Luna posed in front of the mural promoting their new Netflix series, Narcos: Mexico

Hector Vivas/Getty
<p>Claire Foy was all smiles at a photocall for her film, <em>The Girl in the Spider&#8217;s Web</em> in Spain. &nbsp;</p>
Brunette Beauty

Claire Foy was all smiles at a photocall for her film, The Girl in the Spider’s Web in Spain.  

Carlos Alvarez/Getty
<p>Ciara blew out the candles on a birthday cake presented to her by Bacardi as she celebrated her 33rd birthday in New York City.&nbsp;</p>
Make a wish! 

Ciara blew out the candles on a birthday cake presented to her by Bacardi as she celebrated her 33rd birthday in New York City. 

Mike Coppola/Getty
<p>Even though it&#8217;s Movember, Benedict Cumberbatch revealed he&#8217;s sporting a mustache for his role as 1960s spy Greyville Wynne in the film <em>Ironbark</em>.</p> <p>&nbsp;</p>
Movember

Even though it’s Movember, Benedict Cumberbatch revealed he’s sporting a mustache for his role as 1960s spy Greyville Wynne in the film Ironbark.

 

Roy Rochlin/Getty
<p>Alan Cumming flashed a peace sign on the set of his hit show, <em>Instinct</em>, in New York City.</p>
Peace and love 

Alan Cumming flashed a peace sign on the set of his hit show, Instinct, in New York City.

Bobby Bank/GC Images
