Oprah Winfrey took a break from campaigning for Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams to support pals Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson at the Ambassadors for Humanity Gala Benefiting the USC Shoah Foundation in Beverly Hills on Nov. 5. Steven Spielberg, founder of USC Shoah Foundation – The Institute for Visual History and Education, and his wife, Kate Capshaw, presented the couple with the Institute’s 2018 Ambassadors for Humanity Award.