Seeing Stars: Anne Hathaway, Sandra Bullock, and more great photos from this week

Esme Douglas
November 27, 2018 at 09:10 PM EST
<p>A redheaded Anne Hathaway looked like she was having the time of her life while filming scenes for the upcoming Amazon anthology series&nbsp;<a href="https://ew.com/tv/2018/11/26/amazon-modern-love-tina-fey-anne-hathaway-cast/"><em>Modern Love</em></a>&nbsp;in Brooklyn, N.Y., on Nov. 27.&nbsp;</p>
Just dance

<p>Composer and film/music producer Quincy Jones was immortalized at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood with a hand and footprint ceremony on Nov. 27. Snoop Dogg, Dr. Dre, Quincy&#8217;s daughter Rashida Jones, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, and Usher were just a few of the people in attendance to see him receive the honor.</p>
Star treatment

<p>The cast and creators of <em>The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel </em>&mdash; Rachel Brosnahan, Amy Sherman-Palladino, Tony Shalhoub, and Michael Zegen &mdash; celebrated the show&#8217;s upcoming second season at the Empire State Building in NYC on Nov. 27.</p> <p>&nbsp;</p>
Empire state of mind

<p>Sandra Bullock signed a few autographs at the Berlin premiere of her movie <em>Bird Box&nbsp;</em>on Nov. 27. Fun fact: Bullock (whose German-born mother was an opera singer) spent 12 years of her childhood in&nbsp;Nuremberg, Germany, speaking both English and German at home.</p>
Everyone loves a German girl

<p><em>Aquaman</em> star Jason Momoa hammed it up on the blue carpet at the world premiere of the film on Nov. 26.&nbsp;</p>
Aquaman

<p>His costar Amber Heard turned heads in a beautiful aquatic-themed gown.</p>
Mermaid status

<p>Gal Gadot and Sarah Silverman hugged it out at the U.K. premiere of&nbsp;<em>Ralph Breaks the Internet</em>&nbsp;in London on Nov. 25.</p>
Wonder women

<p>Also in attendance was John C. Reilly, who sported a plaid suit for the occasion.<em>&nbsp;</em></p>
Hats off

<p>Will Smith took a selfie with British race car driver Lewis Hamilton at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix on Nov. 25.</p>
Say cheese

<p>Meanwhile, Post Malone flashed a peace sign while posing with Australian race car driver Daniel Ricciardo at a pre-Abu Dhabi Grand Prix event on Nov. 22.</p>
Race car rap

<p>Angelina Jolie flashed a smile at the Preventing Sexual Violence in Conflict Film Festival in London on Nov. 23.&nbsp;</p>
Trés Jolie 

<p>Jeff Goldblum looked cool as can be while performing with the Mildred Snitzer Orchestra in Berlin on Nov. 21.&nbsp;</p>
Jazz man 

<p>James McAvoy and Nicholas Hoult looked cheery and casual during a photocall for BBC One&#8217;s <em>Watership Down</em>&nbsp; in London on Nov. 24.</p>
London photocalling

<p>Diana Ross was joined by her family, including her daughter Tracee Ellis Ross, while performing during the Macy&#8217;s Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York on Nov. 22. They all wore white.</p>
A supreme family

<p>Christian Bale posed with his wife&nbsp;Sibi Blazic at the world premiere of Netflix&#8217;s <em>Mowgli</em> in Mumbai on Nov. 25.&nbsp;</p> <p>&nbsp;</p>
Jungle look

<p>Cardi B and Offset both wore nameplate chains at the Hawks vs. Celtics game in Atlanta on Nov. 23.&nbsp;</p>
Came through drippin'

<p>Ashanti got everyone into the holiday spirit while performing at the annual Hollywood Christmas Parade on Nov. 25.&nbsp;</p>
All I want for Christmas

