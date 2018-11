Snoop Dogg was honored with the 2,651st star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Monday. At the end of his speech, the rapper couldn’t resist paying tribute to himself: “I want to thank me for believing in me. I want to thank me for doing all this hard work. I want to thank me for having no days off. I want to thank me for never quitting. I want to thank me for always being a giver, and trying to give more than I receive. I want to thank me for trying to do more right than wrong; I want to thank me for being me at all times. Snoop Dogg, you a bad motherf***er.”