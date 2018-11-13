Seeing Stars: Dolph Lundgren, Eddie Redmayne, Jane Fonda, and more great photos from this week

Pound it
Cindy Ord/Getty
Fantastic pose
Dave J Hogan/Getty
Parents' night out
Kristina Bumphrey/StarPix/Shutterstock
Hug it out
Dia Dipasupil/Getty
Smouldering superstar
Johnny Nunez/WireImage
Super women
Todd Williamson/NBC/Getty
Prom pose
Christopher Polk/NBC/Getty
Sealed with a kiss
Christopher Polk/NBC/Getty
Jumping for joy
Emma McIntyre/NBC/Getty
Black widows
John Lamparski/Getty
Solo acts
John Sciulli/Getty
Legends only
Jamie McCarthy/Getty
Spitting image
Jerod Harris/Getty
Paw patrol
Amanda Edwards/Getty
Grateful
Kevin Winter/Getty
Singing the blues
Kevin Winter/Getty
Paying their respects
Paul Grover/Getty
1 of 17
Advertisement