Seeing Stars: Dolph Lundgren, Eddie Redmayne, Jane Fonda, and more great photos from this week

Aja Hoggatt
November 13, 2018 at 02:25 PM EST
<p>Florian Munteanu, who portrays Dolph Lundgren&#8217;s son in <em>Creed II</em>, teamed up with his onscreen dad to promote the film, which hits theaters Nov. 21.</p>
Pound it 

Florian Munteanu, who portrays Dolph Lundgren’s son in Creed II, teamed up with his onscreen dad to promote the film, which hits theaters Nov. 21.

Cindy Ord/Getty
<p>Eddie Redmayne and his wife Hannah Bagshawe attended the <em>Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes Of Grindelwald&nbsp;</em>premiere in London.&nbsp;</p>
Fantastic pose

Eddie Redmayne and his wife Hannah Bagshawe attended the Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes Of Grindelwald premiere in London. 

Dave J Hogan/Getty
<p>Emily Blunt and John Krasinski pose for a photo while attending a screening for their film,&nbsp;<em>A Quiet Place </em>in&nbsp;New York City.&nbsp;</p>
Parents' night out

Emily Blunt and John Krasinski pose for a photo while attending a screening for their film, A Quiet Place in New York City. 

Kristina Bumphrey/StarPix/Shutterstock
<p>Jane Fonda held on tight to Sam Waterston during the 2018 Trophee des Arts Gala in New York City.</p>
Hug it out 

Jane Fonda held on tight to Sam Waterston during the 2018 Trophee des Arts Gala in New York City.

Dia Dipasupil/Getty
<p>Michael B. Jordan signed a <em>Creed II</em>&nbsp;poster while attending a screening of the film in Newark, N.J.</p>
Smouldering superstar

Michael B. Jordan signed a Creed II poster while attending a screening of the film in Newark, N.J.

Johnny Nunez/WireImage
<p><em>Avengers: Infinity War</em> stars&nbsp;Danai Gurira, Scarlett Johansson, and Pom Klementieff showed off the trophies they collected for Movie of 2018 at the People&#8217;s Choice Awards. The ceremony was held in Santa Monica, Calif., on Nov. 11.</p>
Super women 

Avengers: Infinity War stars Danai Gurira, Scarlett Johansson, and Pom Klementieff showed off the trophies they collected for Movie of 2018 at the People’s Choice Awards. The ceremony was held in Santa Monica, Calif., on Nov. 11.

Todd Williamson/NBC/Getty
<p>Also at the PCAs were Allison Janney and Melissa McCarthy, recipient of the People&#8217;s Icon award.</p>
Prom pose

Also at the PCAs were Allison Janney and Melissa McCarthy, recipient of the People’s Icon award.

Christopher Polk/NBC/Getty
<p>Blake Shelton planted a smooch on the cheek of his girlfriend&nbsp;Gwen Stefani after <em>The Voice</em> won Competition Show of 2018.</p>
Sealed with a kiss

Blake Shelton planted a smooch on the cheek of his girlfriend Gwen Stefani after The Voice won Competition Show of 2018.

Christopher Polk/NBC/Getty
<p>Terry Crews is known for jumping on red carpets, so it was no surprise when he busted out his signature move on the People&#8217;s Choice Awards red carpet.</p>
Jumping for joy

Terry Crews is known for jumping on red carpets, so it was no surprise when he busted out his signature move on the People’s Choice Awards red carpet.

Emma McIntyre/NBC/Getty
<p>Back on the East Coast, the cast of <em>Widows</em>&nbsp;looked stunning at the film&#8217;s New York premiere on Nov. 11.</p>
Black widows

Back on the East Coast, the cast of Widows looked stunning at the film’s New York premiere on Nov. 11.

John Lamparski/Getty
<p>Tim McGraw and rock climber and star of <em>Free Solo</em>,&nbsp;Alex Honnold, pose together at a screening of the documentary is West Hollywood.&nbsp;</p>
Solo acts

Tim McGraw and rock climber and star of Free Solo, Alex Honnold, pose together at a screening of the documentary is West Hollywood. 

John Sciulli/Getty
<p>Joan Jett and Michael J. Fox rocked out onstage at A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to Cure Parkinson&#8217;s gala benefiting the Michael J. Fox Foundation in New York on Nov. 10.</p>
Legends only 

Joan Jett and Michael J. Fox rocked out onstage at A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to Cure Parkinson’s gala benefiting the Michael J. Fox Foundation in New York on Nov. 10.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty
<p>Michael Douglas brought his son Cameron to the premiere of his new Netflix show,&nbsp;<em>The Kominsky Method</em>, at AFI Fest in Hollywood on Nov. 10.&nbsp;</p>
Spitting image

Michael Douglas brought his son Cameron to the premiere of his new Netflix show, The Kominsky Method, at AFI Fest in Hollywood on Nov. 10. 

Jerod Harris/Getty
<p>Dog lover Kaley Cuoco attended the annual Stand Up for Pits event, a charity dedicated to ending the abuse of pit bulls, in L.A. on Nov. 11.</p>
Paw patrol

Dog lover Kaley Cuoco attended the annual Stand Up for Pits event, a charity dedicated to ending the abuse of pit bulls, in L.A. on Nov. 11.

Amanda Edwards/Getty
<p>Alyssa Milano needed a moment when she accepted the Courageous Advocate Award at the ACLU&#8217;s Annual Bill of Rights Dinner in Beverly Hills on Nov. 11.&nbsp;</p>
Grateful

Alyssa Milano needed a moment when she accepted the Courageous Advocate Award at the ACLU’s Annual Bill of Rights Dinner in Beverly Hills on Nov. 11. 

Kevin Winter/Getty
<p>Jennifer Hudson sung her heart out at the ACLU&#8217;s Annual Bill of Rights Dinner.</p>
Singing the blues 

Jennifer Hudson sung her heart out at the ACLU’s Annual Bill of Rights Dinner.

Kevin Winter/Getty
<p>Prince William, Duchess Kate, Prince Harry, and Duchess Meghan, attended a service marking the centenary of World War I in London on Nov. 11</p>
Paying their respects

Prince William, Duchess Kate, Prince Harry, and Duchess Meghan, attended a service marking the centenary of World War I in London on Nov. 11

Paul Grover/Getty
