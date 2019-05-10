Keanu Reeves
Whoa! The John Wick star was immortalized at his Hand and Footprint Ceremony at Hollywood’s TCL Chinese Theatre. “To the TCL Chinese Theatre, it is a great honor to be here, and be invited to this remarkable, historical, magical place,” said Reeves. “To be included amongst all of the incredible artists, who have made their mark here over the past 92 years, to be a part of this Hollywood tradition, started by Sid Grauman all those years ago, and which continues to this day, I thank you very much.”
Halle Berry and Keanu Reeves
Reeves’ John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum costars Halle Berry, Lance Reddick, Ian McShane, Asia Kate Dillon, Mark Dacascos, and Laurence Fishburne were on hand to celebrate The One.
Laurence Fishburne and Keanu Reeves
Fishburne, who also starred alongside Reeves in The Matrix franchise, noted in his intro speech that Reeves “has been on a very long, slow, and brilliant burn for some 40 odd years now.”
Ian McShane and Timothy Olyphant
McShane and Olyphant were all smiles at the Deadwood film premiere in L.A.
Jessica Chastain and Sophie Turner
The X-Men: Dark Phoenix costars teamed up at a fan event in Naucalpan de Juárez, Mexico.
Will Smith and Naomi Scott
Smith made sure his costar Scott was the center of attention ahead of a screening of their live-action Aladdin remake in Paris.
BTS
BTS fans went wild when the K-pop superstars performed in New York’s Central Park on Good Morning America.
Marsai Martin and Yara Shahid
The black-ish actresses sparkled at the world premiere of Shahid’s new flick The Sun Is Also a Star in Los Angeles.
Luka Sabbat, Selena Gomez, and Bill Murray
The trio walked the red carpet together at the opening ceremony for The Dead Don’t Die at the Cannes Film Festival.
Jonah Hill and Beanie Feldstein
Hill came out to support his little sis at a special screening of Feldstein’s new movie Booksmart.
Selma Blair and Sarah Michelle Gellar
The Cruel Intentions costars came together at the 26th Annual Race to Erase MS Gala in Beverly Hills.
Ted Danson and Mariska Hargitay
The NBC stars represented at the network’s upfront presentation in New York.
Emma Thompson, Tina Fey, and Amy Poehler
During her SNL monologue, Thompson was joined onstage by the former Saturday Night Live stars to decode mom lingo.
Anne Hathaway
Hathaway flashed her megawatt smile while being honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Thursday, May 9. The actress has been busy promoting her new flick, The Hustle, with Rebel Wilson.
Anne Hathaway and Rebel Wilson
Speaking of Wilson, she hustled on over to Hollywood Boulevard to celebrate the occasion with her costar. Hathaway’s Ocean’s Eight castmate Awkwafina was also there.
Yara Shahidi, Janelle Monae, and Lupita Nyong'o
Shahidi, Monae, and Nyong’o had a ball at the 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes on Fashion at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York.
Bella Hadid and Katy Perry
Hadid cozied up to Perry in her hamburger costume at the 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes on Fashion at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York.
Lady Gaga
The pop star put on a dramatic show at the 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes on Fashion at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York.
Tom Holland and Jake Gyllenhaal
The Spider-Man Far From Home stars promoted their upcoming film at Conque 2019 in Queretaro, Mexico.
Prince Harry
The new dad addressed members of the press at Windsor Castle following the birth of his and Meghan Markle’s baby boy, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor.
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry
On Wednesday, two days after the Duke and Duchess of Sussex welcomed their first child, the couple posed for family photos at St. George’s Hall in Windsor Castle (where they had their royal wedding reception last year), with their newborn son.
Jennnifer Lopez
J.Lo performed “On the Floor” on Today.
Luke Bryan, Katy Perry, and Lionel Richie
The judges took a photo op after the American Idol live show.
Alex Trebek
The Jeopardy host celebrated his Emmy win at the Daytime Emmy Awards.
Andy Cohen and Sarah Jessica Parker
Cohen and SJP embraced at the 30th annual GLAAD Media Awards in New York.
Chaka Khan
The singer performed at the 2019 New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival.
Martin Scorsese and Bruce Springsteen
Scorsese and Springsteen posed together at Netflix FYSEE Opening Night in L.A.
Keira Knightley
The actress revealed her second pregnancy at a Chanel cocktail party in Paris.
Stephan James and Julia Roberts
James and Roberts attended the Amazon Prime Experience FYC Screening of their show Homecoming.