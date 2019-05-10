Whoa! The John Wick star was immortalized at his Hand and Footprint Ceremony at Hollywood’s TCL Chinese Theatre. “To the TCL Chinese Theatre, it is a great honor to be here, and be invited to this remarkable, historical, magical place,” said Reeves. “To be included amongst all of the incredible artists, who have made their mark here over the past 92 years, to be a part of this Hollywood tradition, started by Sid Grauman all those years ago, and which continues to this day, I thank you very much.”