Seeing Stars: Keanu Reeves, Katy Perry, and more great celebrity photos

By EW Staff
May 09, 2019 at 08:33 PM EDT

1 of 30

Keanu Reeves

Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images

Whoa! The John Wick star was immortalized at his Hand and Footprint Ceremony at Hollywood’s TCL Chinese Theatre. “To the TCL Chinese Theatre, it is a great honor to be here, and be invited to this remarkable, historical, magical place,” said Reeves. “To be included amongst all of the incredible artists, who have made their mark here over the past 92 years, to be a part of this Hollywood tradition, started by Sid Grauman all those years ago, and which continues to this day, I thank you very much.”

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 30

Halle Berry and Keanu Reeves

VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty Images

Reeves’ John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum costars Halle Berry, Lance Reddick, Ian McShane, Asia Kate Dillon, Mark Dacascos, and Laurence Fishburne were on hand to celebrate The One.

 

 

3 of 30

Laurence Fishburne and Keanu Reeves

VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty Images

Fishburne, who also starred alongside Reeves in The Matrix franchise, noted in his intro speech that Reeves “has been on a very long, slow, and brilliant burn for some 40 odd years now.”

Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

4 of 30

Ian McShane and Timothy Olyphant

Michael Buckner/Variety/Shutterstock

McShane and Olyphant were all smiles at the Deadwood film premiere in L.A.

Advertisement

5 of 30

Jessica Chastain and Sophie Turner

Victor Chavez/Getty Images

The X-Men: Dark Phoenix costars teamed up at a fan event in Naucalpan de Juárez, Mexico. 

6 of 30

Will Smith and Naomi Scott 

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

Smith made sure his costar Scott was the center of attention ahead of a screening of their live-action Aladdin remake in Paris.  

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

7 of 30

BTS

Noam Galai/Getty Images

BTS fans went wild when the K-pop superstars performed in New York’s Central Park on Good Morning America.

Advertisement
Advertisement

8 of 30

Marsai Martin and Yara Shahid

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

The black-ish actresses sparkled at the world premiere of Shahid’s new flick The Sun Is Also a Star in Los Angeles.

Advertisement

9 of 30

Luka Sabbat, Selena Gomez, and Bill Murray

George Pimentel/WireImage

The trio walked the red carpet together at the opening ceremony for The Dead Don’t Die at the Cannes Film Festival.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

10 of 30

Jonah Hill and Beanie Feldstein

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Hill came out to support his little sis at a special screening of Feldstein’s new movie Booksmart.

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

11 of 30

Selma Blair and Sarah Michelle Gellar

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

The Cruel Intentions costars came together at the 26th Annual Race to Erase MS Gala in Beverly Hills.

Advertisement
Advertisement

12 of 30

Ted Danson and Mariska Hargitay

Heidi Gutman/NBCUniversal/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

The NBC stars represented at the network’s upfront presentation in New York.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

13 of 30

Emma Thompson, Tina Fey, and Amy Poehler

Will Heath/NBC

During her SNL monologue, Thompson was joined onstage by the former Saturday Night Live stars to decode mom lingo.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

14 of 30

Anne Hathaway

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Hathaway flashed her megawatt smile while being honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Thursday, May 9. The actress has been busy promoting her new flick, The Hustle, with Rebel Wilson.

Advertisement
Advertisement

15 of 30

Anne Hathaway and Rebel Wilson

Tommaso Boddi/WireImage

Speaking of Wilson, she hustled on over to Hollywood Boulevard to celebrate the occasion with her costar. Hathaway’s Ocean’s Eight castmate Awkwafina was also there.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

16 of 30

Yara Shahidi, Janelle Monae, and Lupita Nyong'o

Kevin Tachman/MG19/Getty Images

Shahidi, Monae, and Nyong’o had a ball at the 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes on Fashion at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

17 of 30

Bella Hadid and Katy Perry

Kevin Tachman/MG19/Getty Images

Hadid cozied up to Perry in her hamburger costume at the 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes on Fashion at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York.

Advertisement
Advertisement

18 of 30

Lady Gaga

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

The pop star put on a dramatic show at the 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes on Fashion at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

19 of 30

Tom Holland and Jake Gyllenhaal

Victor Chavez/Getty Images

The Spider-Man Far From Home stars promoted their upcoming film at Conque 2019 in Queretaro, Mexico.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

20 of 30

Prince Harry

STEVE PARSONS/AFP/Getty Images

The new dad addressed members of the press at Windsor Castle following the birth of his and Meghan Markle’s baby boy, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor.

Advertisement
Advertisement

21 of 30

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry

DOMINIC LIPINSKI/AFP/Getty Images

On Wednesday, two days after the Duke and Duchess of Sussex welcomed their first child, the couple posed for family photos at St. George’s Hall in Windsor Castle (where they had their royal wedding reception last year), with their newborn son.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

22 of 30

Jennnifer Lopez

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

J.Lo performed “On the Floor” on Today. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

23 of 30

Luke Bryan, Katy Perry, and Lionel Richie

Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images

The judges took a photo op after the American Idol live show.

Advertisement
Advertisement

24 of 30

Alex Trebek

Gregg DeGuire/Getty Images

The Jeopardy host celebrated his Emmy win at the Daytime Emmy Awards.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

25 of 30

Andy Cohen and Sarah Jessica Parker

Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images

Cohen and SJP embraced at the 30th annual GLAAD Media Awards in New York.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

26 of 30

Chaka Khan

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

The singer performed at the 2019 New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival.

Advertisement
Advertisement

27 of 30

Martin Scorsese and Bruce Springsteen 

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Scorsese and Springsteen posed together at Netflix FYSEE Opening Night in L.A.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

28 of 30

Keira Knightley

Marc Piasecki/GC Images

The actress revealed her second pregnancy at a Chanel cocktail party in Paris.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

29 of 30

Stephan James and Julia Roberts

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

James and Roberts attended the Amazon Prime Experience FYC Screening of their show Homecoming.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

Popular in Celebrity

All Topics in Celebrity

Advertisement
EDIT POST