It’s a big week for the Jonas Brothers! The band premiered their new Amazon Prime documentary Chasing Happiness (available for streaming now) on Monday and are preparing to drop their fifth studio album Happiness Begins on Friday. The brothers celebrated with their wives at a star-studded screening event in Los Angeles at the L.A.’s Regency Bruin Theatre followed by a private performance of their hits “S.O.S.,” “Burnin’ Up,” “Cool,” and “Sucker” — a triple date for the books!