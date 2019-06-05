The Dark Phoenix cast
The stars of Marvel’s Dark Phoenix — Tye Sheridan, Alexandra Shipp, Kodi-Smit McPhee, Andrew Stehlin, Kota Eberhardt, Jessica Chastain, James McAvoy, Jennifer Lawrence, Sophie Turner, Michael Fassbender, Nicholas Hoult, and Simon Kinberg — posed for a group shot at the film’s Los Angeles premiere.
Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas
The newlyweds celebrated Turner’s starring role in the film after rocking out at the Jonas Brothers’ documentary debut the night before.
Jessica Chastain
Jessica Chastain flashed a smile outside of the TCL Chinese Theatre.
Jennifer Lawrence
So did Jennifer Lawrence, who stunned in a black Dior gown.
Nicholas Hoult
You couldn’t miss Nicholas Hoult on the red carpet in his bright blue suit.
Evan Peters
Meanwhile, Evan Peters was the man in black.
Michael Fassbender
Michael Fassbender looked sharp in a tailored Tom Ford suit.
Zendaya, Storm Reid, and Nika King
Euphoria stars Zendaya, Storm Reid, and Nika King cozied up to one another at the HBO series’ premiere event in Hollywood.
The Masked Singer crew
The Masked Singer‘s four judges (Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy, Nicole Scherzinger, and Robin Thicke), host Nick Cannon, costume designer Marina Toybina, and sixth eliminated contestant, Ricki Lake, teased what fans can expect from season 2 at an FYC event.
Luke Bryan
Luke Bryan had a ball while rehearsing for the 2019 CMT Music Awards at Nashville’s Bridgeston Arena. The show will air live on June 5 at 8 p.m. ET.
The Younger cast
Stars of the TV Land comedy, including creator Darren Star, Charles Michael Davis, Molly Bernard, Miriam Shor, Debi Mazur, Nico Tortorella, Sutton Foster, and Peter Hermann, gathered at the premiere event for the show’s sixth season in New York City.
The Jonas Brothers
It’s a big week for the Jonas Brothers! The band premiered their new Amazon Prime documentary Chasing Happiness (available for streaming now) on Monday and are preparing to drop their fifth studio album Happiness Begins on Friday. The brothers celebrated with their wives at a star-studded screening event in Los Angeles at the L.A.’s Regency Bruin Theatre followed by a private performance of their hits “S.O.S.,” “Burnin’ Up,” “Cool,” and “Sucker” — a triple date for the books!
Jennifer Lopez
Showing off her killer abs in a custom Ralph Lauren creation, Jennifer Lopez made an appearance at the CFDA Awards as an honoree receiving the Fashion Icon award. In her acceptance speech, J.Lo touched on the power of fashion and thanked the many friends and industry experts that helped her grow into the trendsetter and performer she is today.
Natasha Lyonne and Amy Poehler
Natasha Lyonne and Amy Poehler, the star and creator of the hit Netflix series Russian Doll, had a few laughs while talking about their show during a SAG-AFTRA Foundation Conversation in L.A.
Chadwick Boseman
The Black Panther star rocked an all-red ensemble at the Netflix world premiere of The Black Godfather — the new documentary detailing the life of Clarence Avant that will be available for streaming starting June 7.
Vanessa Bayer and Stephen Colbert
Former SNL comedian-turned-children’s book author Vanessa Bayer sat down with Stephen Colbert to discuss her new book How Do You Care for a Very Sick Bear? The personal project speaks to her experience as a 15-year-old leukemia patient and she even shared her Jared Leto-related Make A Wish wish with Colbert on camera.
Jean-Marc Vallée and Patricia Clarkson
Sharp Objects director Jean-Marc Vallée and actress Patricia Clarkson pointed fingers while they discussed the show at an FYC event nearly a year after the HBO thriller aired.
Harrison Ford and Tiffany Haddish
The Secret Life of Pets 2 costars paused for a fun picture at the movie’s premiere earlier this week.
Cardi B
Cardi B energized the audience during her Summer Jam performance at MetLife Stadium in a yellow getup.
Sophie Skelton, Same Heugan, Caitriona Balfe, and Richard Rankin
The stars of Outlander assembled for a photo at the Starz FYC event.
Marie Kondo
Kondo looked together as always while attending the Critics’ Choice Real TV Awards, where she was nominated for three awards.
Chris Hemsworth and Tessa Thompson
Chris Hemsworth and Tessa Thompson posed together at the Corinthia Hotel in London while promoting their upcoming film Men in Black: International.
Taylor Swift
Taylor Swift took to the stage for a colorful performance at iHeartRadio’s Wango Tango concert in Carson, Calif.
Mariah Balenciaga, Delta Work, Morgan McMichaels, Sonique, Pandora Boxx, and Alyssa Edwards
On Saturday, the drag queens convened to celebrate Amabella’s birthday, but not before paying homage to Big Little Lies ahead of its season 2 premiere.
The GLOW cast
The glorious cast of GLOW — Shauna Duggins, Sydelle Noel, Betty Gilpin, Marc Maron, Jackie Tohn, Carly Mensch, Kia Stevens, and Britt Baron — and creators Liz Flahive and Carly Mensch came together for Netflix’s FYSEE event for the show in Los Angeles.
Julianne Moore, Michael B. Jordan, and Jennifer Lawrence
Stars collide! The trio of actors bumped into each other, presumably between glasses of champagne, at Veuve Clicquot’s Polo Classic at Liberty State Park in New Jersey.