Richard Madden
Richard Madden was overcome with joy as he stood with fellow Royal Conservatoire of Scotland grads after receiving an honorary doctorate in Glasgow, Scotland — 12 years after missing his own graduation. “I missed my graduation because I was fortunate enough to be working so it feels particularly special to be here today — it feels like I’m finally graduating, albeit 12 years late,” said the actor.
Kris Kristofferson and Barbra Streisand
A Star Is Born costars Barbra Streisand and Kris Kristofferson reunited for a performance in London.
Gal Gadot
Gal Gadot happily waved to fans outside the Christian Dior fashion show in Paris.
Janelle Monae
Janelle Monae kicked back in her throne during a performance at the Castlefield Bowl in Manchester, England.
Nicole Kidman
Nicole Kidman blew a kiss after receiving the Taormina Arte Award at the 65th Taormina Film Fest in Taormina, Italy.
Tyler West and Lil Nas X
Tyler West and Lil Nas X posed together with country style at the KISS FM U.K. radio studio in London.
Celine Dion
Celine Dion was the center of attention when she stepped out of the Alexandre Vauthier fashion show wearing a stylish ensemble in Paris.
Phoebe Waller-Bridge
Phoebe Waller-Bridge cheered hard while watching a match at Wimbledon.
Lola Iolani Momo, Lilakoi Moon, and Jason Momoa
The Momoa family dressed to impress as they attended the Fendi Couture fashion show in Rome.
Zendaya
Zendaya strutted in front of the Colosseum outside the Fendi Couture fashion show in Rome.