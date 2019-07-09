Seeing Stars: Richard Madden, Gal Gadot, Jason Momoa, and more great celebrity photos

By EW Staff
July 08, 2019 at 09:26 PM EDT

1 of 11

Richard Madden

Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images

Richard Madden was overcome with joy as he stood with fellow Royal Conservatoire of Scotland grads after receiving an honorary doctorate in Glasgow, Scotland — 12 years after missing his own graduation. “I missed my graduation because I was fortunate enough to be working so it feels particularly special to be here today — it feels like I’m finally graduating, albeit 12 years late,” said the actor.

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 11

Kris Kristofferson and Barbra Streisand

Dave J Hogan/Getty Images

A Star Is Born costars Barbra Streisand and Kris Kristofferson reunited for a performance in London.

3 of 11

Gal Gadot

Jacopo Raule/Getty Images

Gal Gadot happily waved to fans outside the Christian Dior fashion show in Paris.

Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

4 of 11

Janelle Monae

Burak Cingi/Redferns

Janelle Monae kicked back in her throne during a performance at the Castlefield Bowl in Manchester, England.

Advertisement

5 of 11

Nicole Kidman

Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images

Nicole Kidman blew a kiss after receiving the Taormina Arte Award at the 65th Taormina Film Fest in Taormina, Italy.

6 of 11

Tyler West and Lil Nas X

HGL/Getty Images

Tyler West and Lil Nas X posed together with country style at the KISS FM U.K. radio studio in London.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

7 of 11

Celine Dion

Celine Dion was the center of attention when she stepped out of the Alexandre Vauthier fashion show wearing a stylish ensemble in Paris.

Advertisement
Advertisement

8 of 11

Phoebe Waller-Bridge

Karwai Tang/Getty Images

Phoebe Waller-Bridge cheered hard while watching a match at Wimbledon.

Advertisement

9 of 11

Lola Iolani Momo, Lilakoi Moon, and Jason Momoa

Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images

The Momoa family dressed to impress as they attended the Fendi Couture fashion show in Rome.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

10 of 11

Zendaya

Jacopo Raule/Getty Images

Zendaya strutted in front of the Colosseum outside the Fendi Couture fashion show in Rome.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

Popular in Celebrity

All Topics in Celebrity

Advertisement
EDIT POST