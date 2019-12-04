Seeing Stars: Channing Tatum, Julia Roberts, and more great celebrity photos

Ryan Reynolds was pretty excited to meet several EXO K-pop band members (Suho, Baekhyun, Chen, Chanyeol, Kai, and Sehun) while at the world premiere of his upcoming film 6 Underground in Seoul, South Korea. The actor later shared a photo of the encounter on Instagram. “I’m in the band,” he wrote. “No, for serious. The security guard who tasered me was part of a carefully choreographed sequence me and the guys have been working on from our basement studio in my imagination.”