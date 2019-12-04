Seeing Stars: Channing Tatum, Julia Roberts, and more great celebrity photos

By EW Staff
December 03, 2019 at 08:45 PM EST

1 of 13

Julia Roberts and Cate Blanchett

Darren Gerrish/WireImage

Julia Roberts and Cate Blanchett were style queens at the Fashion Awards 2019 after-party at the Royal Albert Hall in London.

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 13

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky

Neil Mockford/FilmMagic

Also at the fashion fete? Rihanna and A$AP Rocky, who looked “beautiful, like diamonds in the sky.”

3 of 13

Channing Tatum

Naomi Rahim/WireImage

Channing Tatum is bringing his Magic Mike Live show to Australia in May 2020! The actor and his hunky dancers announced the news during a media call held at the Regent Theatre in Melbourne.

Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

4 of 13

Derek Hough and Julianne Hough

Gary Gershoff/Getty Images

Siblings Derek Hough and Julianne Hough have been busy spreading the word about their upcoming NBC special, Holidays With the Houghs. Catch it on Dec. 16 at 10 p.m. ET/PT.

Advertisement

5 of 13

Alanis Morissette

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Alanis Morissette performed her 1995 album, Jagged Little Pill, in its entirety to a sold-out crowd at the historic Apollo Theater in New York City. 

6 of 13

Wesley Snipes and Eddie Murphy

Michael Kovac/Getty Images

Wesley Snipes and Eddie Murphy knew it was showtime, y’all! The Dolemite Is My Name actors smiled for the camera at the Critics Choice Association’s Celebration of Black Cinema in Los Angeles.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

7 of 13

The L Word: Generation Q cast

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

The L Word: Generation Q stars Stephanie Allynne, Arienne Mandi, Jacqueline Toboni, Katherine Moennig, Jennifer Beals, Leisha Hailey, Sepideh Moafi, Rosanny Zayas, and Leo Sheng posed together at the premiere of the Showtime series in L.A.

Advertisement
Advertisement

8 of 13

Dexter Fletcher and Taron Egerton

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

Rocketman director Dexter Fletcher and Taron Egerton paid a visit to the SiriusXM Studios in Hollywood.

Advertisement

9 of 13

EXO and Ryan Reynolds

Jean Chung/Getty Images

Ryan Reynolds was pretty excited to meet several EXO K-pop band members (Suho, Baekhyun, Chen, Chanyeol, Kai, and Sehun) while at the world premiere of his upcoming film 6 Underground in Seoul, South Korea. The actor later shared a photo of the encounter on Instagram. “I’m in the band,” he wrote. “No, for serious. The security guard who tasered me was part of a carefully choreographed sequence me and the guys have been working on from our basement studio in my imagination.”

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

10 of 13

Lizzo

John Parra/Getty Images

Lizzo parkled during the first stop of the iHeartRadio Jingle Ball 2019 tour in Tampa.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

11 of 13

Sam Smith

Gerardo Mora/Getty Images

Sam Smith also took part in the holiday concert, where he performed several tunes including “Latch” and “How Do You Sleep?”  

Advertisement
Advertisement

12 of 13

Maisie Williams

Dave Benett/Getty Images

Maisie Williams looked ready to party at a Love magazine bash held at Bistrotheque in London.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

13 of 13

Tiffany Haddish and Jimmy Fallon

Andrew Lipovsky/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Tiffany Haddish, who recently discovered her father is an Eritrean Jew, is planning on having a bat mitzvah soon. So it made perfect sense for her to perform  “Hava Nagila” with the Roots during a special Sunday night edition of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

Advertisement
EDIT POST
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://ew.com