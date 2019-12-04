Seeing Stars: Channing Tatum, Julia Roberts, and more great celebrity photos

Julia Roberts and Cate Blanchett
Julia Roberts and Cate Blanchett were style queens at the Fashion Awards 2019 after-party at the Royal Albert Hall in London.
Rihanna and A$AP Rocky
Also at the fashion fete? Rihanna and A$AP Rocky, who looked “beautiful, like diamonds in the sky.”
Channing Tatum
Channing Tatum is bringing his Magic Mike Live show to Australia in May 2020! The actor and his hunky dancers announced the news during a media call held at the Regent Theatre in Melbourne.
Derek Hough and Julianne Hough
Siblings Derek Hough and Julianne Hough have been busy spreading the word about their upcoming NBC special, Holidays With the Houghs. Catch it on Dec. 16 at 10 p.m. ET/PT.
Alanis Morissette
Alanis Morissette performed her 1995 album, Jagged Little Pill, in its entirety to a sold-out crowd at the historic Apollo Theater in New York City.
Wesley Snipes and Eddie Murphy
Wesley Snipes and Eddie Murphy knew it was showtime, y’all! The Dolemite Is My Name actors smiled for the camera at the Critics Choice Association’s Celebration of Black Cinema in Los Angeles.
The L Word: Generation Q cast
The L Word: Generation Q stars Stephanie Allynne, Arienne Mandi, Jacqueline Toboni, Katherine Moennig, Jennifer Beals, Leisha Hailey, Sepideh Moafi, Rosanny Zayas, and Leo Sheng posed together at the premiere of the Showtime series in L.A.
Dexter Fletcher and Taron Egerton
Rocketman director Dexter Fletcher and Taron Egerton paid a visit to the SiriusXM Studios in Hollywood.
EXO and Ryan Reynolds
Ryan Reynolds was pretty excited to meet several EXO K-pop band members (Suho, Baekhyun, Chen, Chanyeol, Kai, and Sehun) while at the world premiere of his upcoming film 6 Underground in Seoul, South Korea. The actor later shared a photo of the encounter on Instagram. “I’m in the band,” he wrote. “No, for serious. The security guard who tasered me was part of a carefully choreographed sequence me and the guys have been working on from our basement studio in my imagination.”
Lizzo
Lizzo parkled during the first stop of the iHeartRadio Jingle Ball 2019 tour in Tampa.
Sam Smith
Sam Smith also took part in the holiday concert, where he performed several tunes including “Latch” and “How Do You Sleep?”
Maisie Williams
Maisie Williams looked ready to party at a Love magazine bash held at Bistrotheque in London.
Tiffany Haddish and Jimmy Fallon
Tiffany Haddish, who recently discovered her father is an Eritrean Jew, is planning on having a bat mitzvah soon. So it made perfect sense for her to perform “Hava Nagila” with the Roots during a special Sunday night edition of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.