Seeing Stars: Jennifer Lopez, Margot Robbie, and more great photos from this week

Esme Douglas
December 10, 2018 at 08:29 PM EST
<p><em>Second Act&nbsp;</em>director Peter Segal joined the film&#8217;s stars &mdash; Vanessa Hudgens, Jennifer Lopez, Milo Ventimiglia, and Leah Remini &mdash; at a photo call in Los Angeles on Dec. 9.&nbsp;</p>
First string

Second Act director Peter Segal joined the film’s stars — Vanessa Hudgens, Jennifer Lopez, Milo Ventimiglia, and Leah Remini — at a photo call in Los Angeles on Dec. 9. 

<p>Margot Robbie and Saoirse Ronan looked ethereal at the&nbsp;<br /> <em>Mary Queen of Scots</em>&nbsp;premiere in London on Dec. 10.&nbsp;&nbsp;</p>
Queens of our heart 

Margot Robbie and Saoirse Ronan looked ethereal at the 
Mary Queen of Scots premiere in London on Dec. 10.  

Anthony Harvey/REX/Shutterstock
<p>The <em>Bumblebee</em> cast took a group photo at the film&#8217;s premiere in Hollywood on Dec. 9. From left to right: Dylan O&#8217;Brien, Justin Theroux, Angela Bassett, producer Lorenzo di Bonaventura, Hailee Steinfeld, Jason Drucker, John Cena, Jorge Lendeborg Jr., Travis Knight, Pamela Adlon, and Stephen Schneider.</p>
Float like a butterfly, sting like a bee

The Bumblebee cast took a group photo at the film’s premiere in Hollywood on Dec. 9. From left to right: Dylan O’Brien, Justin Theroux, Angela Bassett, producer Lorenzo di Bonaventura, Hailee Steinfeld, Jason Drucker, John Cena, Jorge Lendeborg Jr., Travis Knight, Pamela Adlon, and Stephen Schneider.

Michael Kovac/Getty Images
<p>Mariah Carey brought out a couple of guest stars &mdash; her adorable twins Moroccan (Roc) and Monroe (Roe) &mdash; at the Nottingham stop of her<em> All I Want For Christmas Is You</em> tour on Dec. 9.</p>
Little lambs

Mariah Carey brought out a couple of guest stars — her adorable twins Moroccan (Roc) and Monroe (Roe) — at the Nottingham stop of her All I Want For Christmas Is You tour on Dec. 9.

Samir Hussein/WireImage
<p>Jimmy O. Yang, Harry Shum Jr., and Chris Pang hammed it up on the red carpet for the Unforgettable Gala in Beverly Hills on Dec. 8.&nbsp;</p>
Crazy rich peace signs

Jimmy O. Yang, Harry Shum Jr., and Chris Pang hammed it up on the red carpet for the Unforgettable Gala in Beverly Hills on Dec. 8. 

David Livingston/Getty Images
<p>Also animated at the Unforgettable Gala? <em>Will &amp; Grace</em>&#8216;s Debra Messing.</p>
OMG!

Also animated at the Unforgettable Gala? Will & Grace‘s Debra Messing.

Variety/REX/Shutterstock
<p>Kelly Ripa and Anderson Cooper embraced on the red carpet for&nbsp;<em>CNN Heroes: An All-Star Tribute i</em>n New York on Dec. 9.&nbsp;</p>
Anchor love

Kelly Ripa and Anderson Cooper embraced on the red carpet for CNN Heroes: An All-Star Tribute in New York on Dec. 9. 

Evan Agostini/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock
<p>Sandra Bullock stunned in a blue suit at Brazil&#8217;s Comic-Con Experience in Sao Paulo on Dec. 9.&nbsp;</p>
True blue

Sandra Bullock stunned in a blue suit at Brazil’s Comic-Con Experience in Sao Paulo on Dec. 9. 

Trf Images/REX/Shutterstock
<p>Meanwhile,<em> Stranger Things</em> stars Noah Schnapp, Sadie Sink, and Caleb McLaughlin greeted fans at Argentina Comic Con on Dec. 8 in Buenos Aires.</p>
Stranger things have happened

Meanwhile, Stranger Things stars Noah Schnapp, Sadie Sink, and Caleb McLaughlin greeted fans at Argentina Comic Con on Dec. 8 in Buenos Aires.

Lalo Yasky/Getty Images
<p>Bret Michaels got some air performing at the annual Toys in the Sun Run charity concert on Dec. 9.&nbsp;</p>
Rock of ages

Bret Michaels got some air performing at the annual Toys in the Sun Run charity concert on Dec. 9. 

Larry Marano/REX/Shutterstock
<p>Syd greeted the audience at The Internet&#8217;s concert in Toronto on Dec. 9.&nbsp;</p>
The dot-com bubble

Syd greeted the audience at The Internet’s concert in Toronto on Dec. 9. 

Bobby Singh/REX/Shutterstock
