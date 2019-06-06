See stars celebrate EW's annual LGBTQ issue at the legendary Stonewall Inn in New York

By EW Staff
June 05, 2019 at 11:39 PM EDT

1 of 34

Happy Pride!

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Entertainment Weekly

EW celebrated the launch of its annual LGBTQ issue at New York City’s legendary Stonewall Inn. The 2019 issue features cover stars Anderson Cooper, Melissa Etheridge, Wilson Cruz (all pictured), Neil Patrick Harris, Janet Mock, and Ruby Rose. Click through the gallery to see all the celebs at the soiree, presented by Netflix and Cadillac, with event partners Dylan’s Candy Bar, Peet’s Iced Espresso, 5 North Chocolate, and Spindrift.

 

2 of 34

Neil Patrick Harris and Melissa Etheridge

Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock

3 of 34

Wilson Cruz and Melissa Etheridge

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Entertainment Weekly
4 of 34

Neil Patrick Harris

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Entertainment Weekly

Neil Patrick Harris is one of six cover stars of EW's special LGBTQ issue.

5 of 34

Janet Mock

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Entertainment Weekly

Janet Mock is one of six cover stars of EW's special LGBTQ issue.

6 of 34

Wilson Cruz

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Entertainment Weekly

Wilson Cruz is one of six cover stars of EW's special LGBTQ issue.

7 of 34

Melissa Etheridge

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Entertainment Weekly

Melissa Etheridge is one of six cover stars of EW's special LGBTQ issue.

8 of 34

Anderson Cooper

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Entertainment Weekly
9 of 34

Broadway legend Joel Grey

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Entertainment Weekly
10 of 34

Claws star Carrie Preston

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Entertainment Weekly
11 of 34

Neil Patrick Harris and Wilson Cruz

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Entertainment Weekly
12 of 34

Miriam Shor

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Entertainment Weekly
13 of 34

Alexis Michelle, Sonja Morgan, and Logan Hardcore

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Entertainment Weekly
14 of 34

Phillipa Soo and Anna Wood

Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock
15 of 34

Younger stars Miriam Shor and Molly Bernard

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Entertainment Weekly
16 of 34

LA to Vegas star Nathan Lee Graham

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Entertainment Weekly
17 of 34

The Code stars Anna Wood and Phillipa Soo

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Entertainment Weekly
18 of 34

Logan Hardcore, Stonewall Inn co-owner Kurt Kelly, and Jacqueline Dupree

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Entertainment Weekly
19 of 34

Orange Is the New Black star Jessica Pimentel

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Entertainment Weekly
20 of 34

The Bold Type star Stephen Conrad Moore

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Entertainment Weekly
21 of 34

Queer as Folk star Randy Harrison

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Entertainment Weekly
22 of 34

The Other Two star Helene Yorke

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Entertainment Weekly
23 of 34

Neil Patrick Harris and EW Editor-in-Chief Henry Goldblatt

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Entertainment Weekly
24 of 34

Broadway star Robin de Jesus

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Entertainment Weekly
25 of 34

Original Queer Eye for the Straight Guy star Thom Filicia

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Entertainment Weekly
26 of 34

Homeland star Morgan Spector

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Entertainment Weekly
27 of 34

The Real Housewives of New York City star Sonja Morgan

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Entertainment Weekly
28 of 34

The Deuce star Kim Director and Queer as Folk star Scott Lowell

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Entertainment Weekly
29 of 34

Singer Mila Jam 

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Entertainment Weekly
30 of 34

Joe Lah and RuPaul's Drag Race star Alexis Michelle

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Entertainment Weekly
31 of 34

Orange Is the New Black star Laura Gomez

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Entertainment Weekly
32 of 34

Trevor Eason, Trey Eason, Julie Schlaepfer, Ryan Haddad, and Rahne Jones 

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Entertainment Weekly
33 of 34

Quincy Adams Morgan and Sonja Morgan

Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock
