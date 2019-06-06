See stars celebrate EW's annual LGBTQ issue at the legendary Stonewall Inn in New York

EW celebrated the launch of its annual LGBTQ issue at New York City’s legendary Stonewall Inn. The 2019 issue features cover stars Anderson Cooper, Melissa Etheridge, Wilson Cruz (all pictured), Neil Patrick Harris, Janet Mock, and Ruby Rose. Click through the gallery to see all the celebs at the soiree, presented by Netflix and Cadillac, with event partners Dylan’s Candy Bar, Peet’s Iced Espresso, 5 North Chocolate, and Spindrift.