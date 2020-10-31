Bond producers, Sam Neill, and more pay tribute to the late Sean Connery

Sam Neill is among those to pay tribute to the late Sean Connery, who has died at the age of 90. Neill acted alongside the Scottish actor in the 1990 thriller The Hunt for Red October.

"Every day on set with Sean Connery was an object lesson in how to act on screen," Neill wrote on Twitter. "But all that charisma and power — that was utterly unique to Sean. RIP that great man, that great actor."

James Bond franchise producers Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli also praised the actor, who played the spy in seven films.

“We are devastated by the news of the passing of Sir Sean Connery," the pair said in a statement. "He was and shall always be remembered as the original James Bond whose indelible entrance into cinema history began when he announced those unforgettable words — 'The name’s Bond... James Bond' — he revolutionized the world with his gritty and witty portrayal of the sexy and charismatic secret agent. He is undoubtedly largely responsible for the success of the film series and we shall be forever grateful to him.”

"I grew up idolizing Sean Connery," wrote Hugh Jackman. "A legend on screen, and off. Rest In Peace."

"RIP Sean Connery... the only Bond," wrote Cary Elwes. "From Scotland with Love and a broken heart."

"I was heartbroken to learn this morning of the passing of Sir Sean Connery," wrote First Minister of Scotland Nicola Sturgeon. "Our nation today mourns one of her best loved sons."

"RIP Sir Sean Connery," wrote the late actor's fellow Scot Robert Carlyle. "A trailblazer, a true legend and a gentleman."