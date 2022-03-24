Trailblazing Black comedian Scoey Mitchell has died. The TV star, best known for his starring role in Neil Simon's Barefoot in the Park, was 92.

Mitchell's brother jazz pianist Billy Mitchell announced on Facebook that he died of kidney failure on Saturday at a health care facility in Torrance, California. "My brother, Scoey Mitchell passed away on this past Saturday," Billy wrote. "He had a very successful and colorful career during 70s and 80s as an actor, writer and film director. He sacrificed much in the struggle to get blacks behind the camera, into production and into positions that are taken for granted today. Its important to remember those few that opened up the doors for so many!"

Scoey Mitchell Credit: Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images

Born on March 12, 1930, in Newburgh, New York, Roscoe Mitchell Jr. (who also went by the last name of Mitchlll) began his career as a nightclub comedian before turning his sights to TV. He landed appearances on shows including The Ed Sullivan Show, The Tonight Show, The Smothers Brothers Comedy Hour, and What's It All About, World? before going on to star on ABC's 1970 TV adaptation of Barefoot in the Park, one of the first American sitcoms to feature a predominantly Black cast. It was short-lived — only airing for 12 episodes before it was canceled — but it was groundbreaking nonetheless.

Mitchell also hosted his own variety special, The Scoey Mitchlll Show, in 1972. His other credits include Rhoda, Police Story, Lou Grant, Taxi, Jo Jo Dancer, Your Life Is Calling, The Joey Bishop Show, The Carol Burnett Show, The Mothers-In-Law, Here Come the Brides, and That Girl. He was also a frequent and beloved guest on game shows including The Hollywood Squares, Match Game, Tattletales, Password Plus and Super Password.

He is survived by his brother Billy and his sister Mary.