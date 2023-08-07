Shay recalls nearly losing a role because casting directors said she "needed to learn how to control" her eyebrows.

Vanderpump Rules' Scheana Shay says her 90210 audition is one reason why she got botox

Scheana Shay's short-lived time on 90210 came with some long-lasting effects.

In a new episode of her Scheananigans podcast, the Vanderpump Rules star was joined by former 90210 lead Shenae Grimes-Beech. While discussing the hit teen drama, Shay recalled her own experience auditioning for a role on the show. While she eventually got the part of Cassandra, appearing in only one episode, Shay says she nearly lost out on the role because of her facial expressions.

"The casting directors for 90210 are some of the reasons why I ended up getting botox," Shay revealed. "They told me that, for Disney, my facial expression was great. But for a more dramatic type of role, I needed to learn how to control my eyebrows."

Pointing out each brow specifically, Shay said "this one has a mind of its own, and this one would squint."

Scheana Shay in 2010 Scheana Shay in 2010 | Credit: Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images

She added that while her audition was well received, her eyebrows were almost a deal-breaker. "They were like, 'The role is yours, here's your callback. The role is yours, we want you for this, but we're bringing in a couple other girls as well because if you can't control your facial features then we're not going to give it to you.'"

Shay says she was advised to "'maybe try some botox," and explained, "So I started getting botox when I was like, 24, 25, because I was like Oh, I guess that's what I have to do to get the resting bitch face."

The story came as a shock to Grimes-Beach, who commented, "As an actor, you'd think… You know, the reason why I've hesitated to go down that route myself is that I need my facial expressions."

Shay agreed, joking that botox has been "great for reality" television: "In my interviews, I don't want my face moving." Following roles in 90210, Victorious, and Femme Fatales, Shay appeared in The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills and continues to star in its long-running spin-off, Vanderpump Rules.

Scheana Shay in 2023 Scheana Shay in 2023 | Credit: Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

Shay has been open about her relationship to cosmetic surgery in the past, including during an appearance on the Breaking Beauty podcast earlier this year, where she recalled her pandemic break from getting botox.

"I hated it," Shay said of the hiatus. "At the beginning of the pandemic, that was the first time that I didn't have botox. Because everywhere was closed, obviously. So I got a little taste of my face moving then for the first time in almost a decade. And then shortly into the pandemic, I got pregnant."

Knowing the treatment would be "toxic," Shay continued to avoid botox until she finished breastfeeding, a year after having her daughter, Summer Moon.

"I honestly got so used to it that I only got it again once I decided I was done breastfeeding," Shay explained. "But the first time I went, because it had been so long, all of the muscles in my face… I needed twice as much."

You can watch Shay's full interview with Shenae Grimes-Beech above.

