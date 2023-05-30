Sarah Snook may be done with the Roys, but her own family is just getting started. A day after the momentous finale of the hit HBO drama Succession, the actress bid farewell to Siobhan Roy in a heartwarming Instagram post — and revealed that she and her husband, Dave Lawson, have welcomed their first child together.

"I just watched the final episode of the final season of something that has changed my life," Snook, 35, wrote. "And now, my life has changed again. Thank you for all the love and support."

The Australian actress let the photo speak for itself: an image of the Succession finale cued up on TV, with her and her newborn baby just peeking into the frame.

Sarah Snook Sarah Snook | Credit: Arturo Holmes/WireImage

It was a bit of a full-circle moment, as Snook had publicly revealed her pregnancy at the Succession season 4 premiere in March, showing off her baby bump and sharing that she was pregnant during filming of the final season. Series creator Jesse Armstrong folded Snook's pregnancy into the story, adding yet more turmoil to Shiv's relationship with husband Tom Wambsgans (Matthew Macfadyen).

In her Instagram post Monday, Snook took the time to commemorate the Succession finale. "It's hard to express what this show has meant to me," she wrote. "The places I got to go, the immense talent I got to work with… it breaks my heart that it is all over. But my heart had to be this full of all the memories, good times, challenges and triumphs, to be able to break at all… so that makes me grateful."

Calling the series a "career highlight," she noted that the experience will be "hard to top."

Earlier this year, Snook told EW that going from the end of Succession to the birth of her first child was a perfect example of "one door closes, another door flies itself wide open."

"I'm having a baby," Snook said with a laugh. "I'm very fortunate in that I'm not [leaving] the best job I've ever done and then turning around into a vacuum of no work and unemployment." She added that she was "quite happily moving on to the next thing. I've got a pretty big [project] on my plate coming up, so I'm not entertaining anything else just yet."

Snook and Lawson, a comedian, were friends for years before they started dating in 2020 and married in 2021. Snook is also stepmother to Lawson's son from a previous relationship.