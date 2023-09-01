Sarah Michelle Gellar and Freddie Prinze Jr. celebrate 21st wedding anniversary

"What’s customary for 21 years? I believe it’s @celine or is it @loewe ?!?" Gellar posted on her Instagram.

Raise a glass! Sarah Michelle Gellar and Freddie Prinze Jr.'s marriage is now old enough to drink.

Daphne and Fred Gellar and Prinze Jr. are celebrating 21 years of marriage... and Gellar has more in mind for her gift than the traditional brass and nickel. The Wolf Pack actress shared a heartwarming photo of the two on their wedding day to her Instagram on Friday, asking in the caption if designer items were appropriate to celebrate the milestone.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 19: Sarah Michelle Gellar and Freddie Prinze Jr. attend the "Wolf Pack" Premiere on January 19, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Paramount+) Sarah Michelle Gellar and Freddie Prinze Jr. | Credit: Jesse Grant/Getty for Paramount+

"@realfreddieprinze what's customary for 21 years?" Gellar asked. "I believe it's @celine or is it @loewe ?!?"

The two Scooby Doo stars first met on the set of I Know What You Did Last Summer in 1997 and got married in Mexico in 2002. Director and choreographer Adam Shankman, who Gellar met on the set of Buffy the Vampire Slayer, officiated the ceremony.

Gellar recently shared photos from her and Prinze Jr.'s family summer vacation to Italy, where she captioned a pic of herself and her hubby, "Tuscan nights #lastellatatrattoria."

