Sara Bareilles reveals she had coronavirus, but has since recovered

Sara Bareilles revealed on Thursday that she tested positive for coronavirus, but has since recovered.

The singer announced the news on her Instagram Stories while she was out "social distance walking."

"I had it, just so you know. I’m fully recovered, just so you know," Bareilles, who had not previously revealed she had the virus, said.

She began the video by telling fans she "just wanted to check-in. I’m really quiet right now and will probably continue to be quiet. Just sort of taking all of this in and having a lot of feelings, as I do.”

She added, “I am just thinking about all of the people who are walking through this really tricky time and sending a lot of love and just being really grateful for every easy breath and every day that I get to be walking around. Lots of love, you guys. Take care of yourselves.”

On Rosie O'Donnell's live show on March 23, Bareilles' Waitress costar Gavin Creel said he was "pretty sure" he had the illness, despite not getting tested. The actor explained that one of his other Waitress castmates (not Bareilles) had tested positive and they had been around each other for some time.

On March 13, Bareilles announced that Waitress would be closing in London earlier than anticipated, on March 14, due to concerns over coronavirus.

In the video, the Tony nominee and Grammy winner did not elaborate on when she contracted the illness, when she recovered, or other details.

Also on Thursday, fellow Broadway star Brian Stokes Mitchell said he tested positive for coronavirus.

For the latest information on coronavirus (COVID-19), including how to protect yourself and what to do if you think you are sick, please visit coronavirus.gov.

