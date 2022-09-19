Here's why Sandra Oh was at Queen Elizabeth II's funeral
Sharp-eyed viewers of Queen Elizabeth II's funeral on Monday may have picked out actress Sandra Oh in the congregation at Westminster Abbey among the royal family members and political leaders from around the world in attendance.
Why was the Grey's Anatomy and Killing Eve star present? Oh was part of the Canadian delegation, which also included Olympic swimming champion Mark Tewksbury and musician Gregory Charles, led by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his wife Sophie Gregoire Trudeau. The actress was born in Nepean, Ontario.
In June, Oh was appointed to the Order of Canada as an Officer for her "artistic career filled with memorable stage, television and film roles in Canada and abroad." The honor is the second highest civilian honor which can be granted to Canadians and was created by the Queen in 1967.
Other celebrities present at the funeral included Running Wild host Bear Grylls who attended the event in his capacity as the U.K.'s Chief Scout. Grylls was appointed the youngest-ever Chief Scout in 2009 and subsequently started a second term in that role in 2015.
Queen Elizabeth was the Patron of the Scouts and, following the monarch's death earlier this month, Grylls wrote a tribute to the Queen on the official Scout website.
"As a family of Scouts, we are united in sorrow for the loss of our Patron, HM The Queen," Grylls wrote. "She leaves a bright legacy of hope and promise for future generations. Together, we will honor her memory. We will remember her and give thanks for her kindness, her service, and the unwavering support she showed our movement over many decades. She was truly a friend to Scouts everywhere."
