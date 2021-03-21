Sandra Oh urges demonstrators to aid their ‘sisters and brothers in need’ during Stop Asian Hate protest

Sandra Oh was among the hundreds to attend a Stop Asian Hate protest in Pittsburgh, PA., on Saturday and made a passionate plea to attendees urging them to speak up as hate crimes against the AAPI community continue to increase in the US.

"For many of us in the community, this is the first time we are even able to voice our fear and our anger," she said at the rally on Saturday. "I know many of us in the community are very scared and I understand that. One way to get through our fear is to reach out to our community."

"I challenge everyone here, if you see something, will you help me?" she continued as the crowd cheered in the affirmative.. "If you see one of our sisters and brothers in need, will you help us?"

The Canadian-born actress is in Pittsburgh filming her upcoming Netflix dramedy series The Chair. Written by Amanda Peet, the show is executive produced by Game of Thrones creators David Benioff and D.B. Weiss.

Protests across the country were sparked after six Asian women were killed who worked at Atlanta massage parlors by a white male, just one of many crimes against the Asian community that has mounted in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Donald Trump helped fuel the negativity as he referred to coronavirus as the "China virus," according to a new study published in the American Journal of Public Health. He also coined the phrases "kung flu" and "Wuhan virus" in connection to the theory COVID-19 originated in the Chinese province.

Oh joins the voices of other AAPI actors condemning the violence including Daniel Dae Kim, Olivia Munn, George Takei, and Dianne Doan.