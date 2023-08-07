Sandra Bullock's longtime partner Bryan Randall dies from ALS at 57

Sandra Bullock's longtime photographer partner Bryan Randall died Aug. 5 following a private three-year battle with ALS. He was 57.

His family said he passed peacefully in a statement obtained by EW. "Bryan chose early to keep his journey with ALS private and those of us who cared for him did our best to honor his request," the statement read. "We are immensely grateful to the tireless doctors who navigated the landscape of this illness with us and to the astounding nurses who became our roommates, often sacrificing their own families to be with ours."

"At this time we ask for privacy to grieve and to come to terms with the impossibility of saying goodbye to Bryan," the statement concluded, noting that donations could be made to the ALS Association and Massachusetts General Hospital.

Celebrity Sightings in New York City - June 5, 2018 Sandra Bullock and Bryan Randall | Credit: Jackson Lee/GC Images

Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), also known as Lou Gehrig's disease, is a neurological disease that weakens muscles and impacts physical function. There is currently no cure or effective treatment to reverse its progression.

Bullock and Randall began dating in 2015, after the star hired Randall to photograph her son Louis' birthday party. (She's also mom to daughter Laila.) During an appearance on Jada Pinkett Smith's Red Table Talk in 2021, Bullock opened up about parenting her adopted children with Randall — whom she called the "love of my life" — and shared why the two weren't in a particular rush to wed. (Bullock was previously married to Jesse Gregory James between 2005 and 2010.)

"I don't wanna say do it like I do it, but I don't need a paper to be a devoted partner and devoted mother," Bullock said. "I don't need to be told to be ever present in the hardest of times. I don't need to be told to weather a storm with a good man." She further gushed of her partner, "He's the example that I would want my children to have... I don't always agree with him, and he doesn't always agree with me. But he is an example even when I don't agree with him."