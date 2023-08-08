Gesine Bullock-Prado remembered her Oscar-winning sister's commitment to caring for Randall before he died from ALS.

Sandra Bullock's sister has opened up about her sibling's determination to care for late partner Bryan Randall amid his battle with ALS.

"I'm convinced that Bry has found the best fishing spot in heaven and is already casting his lure into rushing rivers [teeming] with salmon," wrote Gesine Bullock-Prado, celebrity chef and Food Network personality, on Monday night, hours after it was announced that Randall died at age 57. "ALS is a cruel disease but there is some comfort in knowing he had the best of caretakers in my amazing sister and the band of nurses she assembled who helped her look after him in their home."

Bullock-Prado continued, urging her followers to "please donate to ALS Association and Massachusetts General Hospital" in lieu of sending the family flowers in Randall's memory.

Actresses Nia Vardalos and Maureen McCormick offered words of support under the post, while Leigh Anne Tuohy — football star Michael Oher's real-life adoptive mother whom Bullock won an Oscar for playing in the 2009 film The Blind Side — responded with a heart emoji.

Randall's family released a statement on Monday confirming that the photographer died following a private three-year bout with ALS (also known as Lou Gehrig's disease), an incurable neurological condition that weakens muscles and severely limits bodily functions.

Sandra Bullock and Bryan Randall Sandra Bullock and Bryan Randall | Credit: Beretta/Sims/Shutterstock

"Bryan chose early to keep his journey with ALS private and those of us who cared for him did our best to honor his request," the statement reads. "We are immensely grateful to the tireless doctors who navigated the landscape of this illness with us and to the astounding nurses who became our roommates, often sacrificing their own families to be with ours."

Bullock and Randall began their relationship in 2015, when she hired him to take photos at her son's birthday party.

