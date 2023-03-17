Th actor's reps tell EW that he's already back on set for his upcoming limited series Apples Never Fall starring opposite Annette Bening.

Jurassic Park star Sam Neill 'very well and back at work' after being treated for stage 3 blood cancer

Sam Neill is already back to work after being treated for stage three blood cancer.

The actor, 75, reveals in his upcoming memoir, Did I Ever Tell You This? (out Tuesday), that he experienced swollen glands while doing publicity for Jurassic World Dominion in March 2022 and was ultimately diagnosed with angioimmunoblastic T-cell lymphoma. He underwent chemotherapy, but when that began to fail, he started on a new chemotherapy drug and is now cancer-free. He will still continue to receive the drug monthly for the rest of his life.

Actor Sam Neill from the film "Hunt for the Wilderpeople" poses for a portrait during the WireImage Portrait Studio hosted by Eddie Bauer at Village at The Lift on January 22, 2016 in Park City, Utah. Sam Neill | Credit: Jeff Vespa/WireImage

Reps for the actor tell EW that Neill "is very well and back at work starring opposite Annette Bening in the upcoming limited series Apples Never Fall," the TV adaptation of Liane Moriarty's bestselling novel.

"I can't pretend that the last year hasn't had its dark moments," Neill says in a recent interview with the Guardian. "But those dark moments throw the light into sharp relief, you know, and have made me grateful for every day and immensely grateful for all my friends. Just pleased to be alive."

Neill began writing while undergoing treatment last year as a way to keep busy. "I never had any intention to write a book," he says. "But as I went on and kept writing, I realized it was actually sort of giving me a reason to live and I would go to bed thinking, 'I'll write about that tomorrow … that will entertain me.' And so it was a lifesaver really, because I couldn't have gone through that with nothing to do."

