Fun fact: Sam Asghari, soon-to-be-ex-husband of Britney Spears, is also an actor. You may recognize him from such roles as "Sexy Santa" in the Emmy-winning HBO Max series Hacks or "Security Guard Russell" in a 2019 episode of the CBS megahit NCIS.

The man has earned his SAG card, folks, which is why he hit the picket line on Thursday to show solidarity with fellow SAG-AFTRA members, who have been on strike since July 14. Of course, Asghari is probably best known for being married to Spears — but he was not interested in discussing the end of their relationship when a TMZ reporter approached him to chat.

"We're not here to talk about my personal life," he said. "We're here to raise awareness on my brothers and sisters working hard and striking for my future. And I hope everything gets resolved very fast so we can all go back to what we love doing the most, which is making art and inspiring people."

Undeterred, TMZ's man on the ground asked Asghari about reports that he is "jobless," and the 29-year-old performer responded by reminding his interrogator that almost every actor is "jobless" right now.

"I mean, that's the point of the strike," said Asghari. "I have the same amount of jobs as Leonardo DiCaprio."

Want more movie news? Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free newsletter to get the latest trailers, celebrity interviews, film reviews, and more.