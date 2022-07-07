"I was so nervous I was going to screw it up that I read the question and the answer," he says about his appearance on Generation Gap.

Ryan Seacrest reveals he shut down Kelly Ripa's new game show for 45 minutes after massive mistake

Nobody's perfect — not even Ryan Seacrest. Even after multiple decades as a TV and radio host, he still makes mistakes on the job, and his most recent blunder ended up shutting down Kelly Ripa's new game show Generation Gap for 45 minutes.

On Thursday, Ripa stopped by On Air with Ryan Seacrest to promote the new quiz show she hosts where family members of different generations answer questions about each other's generations. She revealed that Seacrest is the surprise celebrity guest for the premiere, but he says he "screwed it up."

"There's a portion in the show that I'm sure is not in there now where I was reading a card, and I was so nervous," Seacrest says. "I was so nervous I was going to screw it up that I read the question and the answer."

"He gave away the answer," Ripa adds.

"And then it was panic on the set," he finishes.

Ripa starts cracking up laughing about how "he had one thing to say" and still messed up. "It's tragic," Seacrest adds.

"He screwed it up and the lawyers went into lawyer mode," Ripa says. "I'm going to give it away because it's no longer in the show. All he had to say is, 'This is American ... blank.' And he said, and I quote, 'This is American Idol.' I knew already the horror of the lawyers, and once the lawyers come out, everything shuts down for 45 minutes."

Generation Gap premieres Thursday at 9 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.

