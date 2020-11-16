Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney buy Welsh soccer club Wrexham AFC

In one of the strangest British sporting news stories not to involve the cheese-rolling or ferret-legging it was announced Monday that actors Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney have taken over the Welsh soccer team Wrexham AFC. In a notice posted to the team's official website, it was revealed that members of the Wrexham Supporters Trust Board had voted in favor of the club being taken over by the pair's company RR McReynolds Company, LLC. The club has been fan-owned since 2011.

It was announced in September that the Deadpool star and It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia actor were interested in buying the fifth division club. According to the BBC, Reynolds laid out his ambitions for the club in a virtual presentation earlier this month. "This is the third-oldest club on the planet and we don't see why it can't have a global appeal," said Reynolds. "We want Wrexham to be a global force." The pair also outlined plans for a documentary that tracks the team’s fortunes. The two stars have pledged to inject two million pounds sterling into the club.