Finally learn how to pronounce Rob McElhenney's name with Ryan Reynolds' ridiculous birthday song to him

Ryan Reynolds is not afraid to think outside the (gift) box when it comes to celebrating his pal Rob McElhenney's birthday. Last year, the Deadpool actor unveiled a memorial urinal in honor of him at their football club Wrexham AFC's stadium, and now he's created an entire song about how to properly pronounce McElhenney's last name. (Admit it, you've had doubts.)

The two-minute track, which is available now on streaming platforms (!), features vocal performances from Reynolds, the Wrexham Celtic Chorus, and a whole host of McElhenney's other famous friends, including his It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia costars Glenn Howerton, Charlie Day, and Kaitlin Olson.

"Pronouncing all those Ns and Es and Hs can perplex 'em," Reynolds sings in the clip. "So here's a little birthday gift from all your mates in Wrexham."

The chorus explains it all: "Mack instead of Mick, then Henney does the trick. So get the name correct and show the man some damn respect!" Although, as Olson notes earlier in the song, "You'll probably f--- it up, but give it a try."

If you've been mispronouncing McElhenney's surname this entire time, don't worry — the video also highlights a slew of people, including Adam DeVine, completely butchering it. At the end, a hand can be seen drawing a tally mark for Reynolds on a chalkboard, seemingly hinting that the ball is in McElhenney's court for his reaction to Reynolds' own birthday later this year.

"A birthday card might've been easier," Reynolds admitted in the video's caption on Twitter. "Happy birthday, @rmcelhenney." He then teased, "Would be a real shame if this became a @wrexham_afc Racecourse chant."

The gift left McElhenney speechless. In response, he simply tweeted, "This is…. I mean… I don't…. Wow."

RYAN REYNOLDS, ROB MCELHENNEY Ryan Reynolds & Rob McElhenney | Credit: Randy Holmes/ABC via Getty

In several follow-up tweets, Reynolds shared that Academy Award–winning songwriting duo Pasek and Paul — with whom he recently worked on the Apple TV+ holiday film Spirited — helped pen the track and that musician Steven Page contributed too.

"Coincidentally, I tore my voice to shreds during Wrexham's Monday match and spoke to @stevenpage for advice," Reynolds wrote. "He gave me some good tips!"

Listen to the song above or below, and finally learn how to pronounce McElhenney's last name.

