Jackass star Steve-O has traversed a tightrope across a pond of alligators and applied a leech onto his eyeball, yet he's still no match for the Carolina Reaper pepper.

The TV personality and stunt performer appears in a commercial for actor Ryan Reynolds' advertising platform MNTN, a software company that makes it easy for brands to get their ads on TV in three steps. Reynolds, the chief creative office of MTNT, enlisted Steve-O for a fiery demo involving the hot pepper and to walk him through how to upload an ad for his hot sauce brand, Steve-O's Hot Sauce For Your Butthole.

"I thought I was here to promote my small business using MNTN's platform," a weary Steve-O says. "Oh, you are," Reynolds replies. "You are. But we'd also like to see you eat the the peppers." The stunt performer reluctantly agrees: "Only because I love you," he says to Reynolds, before taking a big bite of the menacing pepper, hailed as the hottest chili pepper in the world by Guinness World Records in 2017.

Steve-O feels the burn after it passes through his system, coughing and wheezing dramatically throughout and taking sips of (and spitting) milk. "All right, well, MNTN is so easy that Steve here can flight his own TV ad," Reynolds says. "So I think you just take it away, Steve." Steve-O then lists off the features before adding, "My whole throat is on fire like I just drank lava."

Ryan Reynolds and Steve-O Ryan Reynolds has a medical team on standby as Steve-O eats a spicy pepper in new commercial | Credit: Ryan Reynolds/YouTube

Steve-O's latest stunt comes after MTNT teamed up with Peloton to produce a NSFW ad starring Christopher Meloni. The Law & Order star works out in the nude to show off the different ways he uses the Peloton App in the commercial. "Apparently some people think the way I work out is strange," Meloni says in the commercial. "Honestly, I don't get it."

Watch Reynolds and Steve-O in the MNTN stunt demo above.

