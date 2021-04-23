Ryan Reynolds endorses LeVar Burton for Aviation Gin and 'literally everything'

It's no secret that everyone loves LeVar Burton... including Ryan Reynolds, who has decided he wants to start a campaign for the actor to do "literally everything."

"Everybody's been saying how great LeVar Burton is," said Reynolds in a video he posted to Twitter. "So I decided to have him step in for me as spokesperson for Aviation Gin." The video them cuts to a shot of Burton sitting by a pool, holding one of Reynold's signature cocktails.

"The smooth refreshing taste of Aviation American gin for an out of this world gin and tonic," Burton promotes, delivering Reynold's ad in the calm, comforting way only someone who is LeVar Burton can.

"Now that man is a god damn national treasure, and he's probably too good for us," Reynolds says following the ad, before the clip fades to black and some banter between Reynolds and Burton occurs from "inside" Reynolds' brain.

The actor's offer comes on the heels of a pretty busy week for Burton, who finally managed to secure a guest host spot on Jeopardy after hundreds of fans (including Reynolds) lobbied hard on social media for the Star Trek: The Next Generation actor to have a chance at the gig.

"This needs to be a permanent gig," Reynolds declared when Burton's hosting was announced, to which the actor responded with emoji hands and a heart.

Burton, who has not been shy about wanting to host the popular game show, expressed his gratitude for the opportunity after it was officially announced. He tweeted that he was "overjoyed, excited, and eager" about taking on hosting duties, promising fans he would do his "utmost best to live up to your faith in me." He ended his tweet with a sly reference to Reading Rainbow, adding "Go ahead and take my word for it, this time."

"I've thought and thought and thought — I've asked friends and family to help me identify someone out there who's more qualified for the job than I am," Burton recently told EW. "I don't believe there is anyone out there who is better suited for this job than me. And I will go to my grave believing that."

While no official host for Jeopardy has yet to be announced, Burton's time to shine comes during the last round of guest host announcements — which means there will probably be some updates on the permanent hosting front soon.

But on the off chance that Jeopardy doesn't become Burton's new full-time gig? At least Reynolds will do everything he can to make sure that his new bestie is steadily employed.

