Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman promise to pause 'feud' for coronavirus relief

The Ryan Reynolds-Hugh Jackman "feud" is as old as the war between the Hatfields and McCoys, and as volatile as the Hillary Duff-Lindsay Lohan saga that rocked '90s pop. But the X-Men actors are ready to set aside their differences for coronavirus relief efforts.

In another one of their spoof videos, this one "inspired by X-Men: Origins Wolverine" (the blockbuster bomb Reynolds loves to bring up) and "tolerated by" their wives Blake Lively and Deb Jackman, the Deadpool and Wolverine stars promise to lay down their barbs in support of the All In Challenge.

Those who donate to the campaign, which raises money to support America's Food Fund during the time of the COVID-19 pandemic, will earn the chance to have both Reynolds and Jackman fly to their home for two hours and help their kids sell lemonade at a lemonade stand. Really. You read that right.

Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert De Niro previously joined the challenge by offering a lottery to win a walk-on role in their Martin Scorsese film Killers of the Flower Moon.

"For one day and one day only, we've agreed to agree to not disagree," Reynolds says in a video message (shown above). "And only a pandemic could make that happen."

The actors, doing their best to stomach each other, also gave us a historically Photoshopped photograph of Jackman's Wolverine and Reynolds' Deadpool to prove how long their fake feud has lasted. "The Jackmans and Reynolds have been mortal enemies for as long as there have been Jackmans and Reynolds-es...es," Reynolds says.

Watch above.

