Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively give $1 million to coronavirus relief (while trolling Hugh Jackman)

One of Hollywood's sweetest power couples has some choice words (and a sturdy monetary clap-back) for the novel coronavirus.

Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively have pledged $1 million to charitable food bank organizations in the United States and Reynolds' native Canada, calling the virus an "a--hole" in a tweet announcing the generous move.

"Covid-19 has brutally impacted older adults and low income families. Blake & I are donating $1 million to be split between FEEDING AMERICA and FOOD BANKS CANADA," Reynolds announced Wednesday on Twitter. "If you can give, these orgs need our help."

Image zoom NEW YORK, NY - MAY 02: Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds attend the premiere of "Pokemon Detective Pikachu" at Military Island in Times Square on May 2, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Steven Ferdman/Getty Images) Steven Ferdman/Getty Images

Reynolds urged fans to take care of their "bodies and hearts" in the wake of the global pandemic, which has thus far infected more than 182,000 people around the world, forced multiple countries to enforce travel restrictions and lockdown measures, and prompted major movie studios and television networks to suspend production on new projects.

"Leave room for joy. Call someone who's isolated and might need connection," Reynolds' message continued, before he joked: "Hugh Jackman's # is 1-555-[crying emoji]-HUGH."

