Ryan Dorsey shares first statement since Naya Rivera's death: 'We will always love you'

Naya Rivera's ex-husband Ryan Dorsey is sharing his grief for the Glee star in his first public statement since her death earlier this month.

Dorsey, who was married to Rivera from 2014 to 2018 and is the father of her son Josey, posted an emotional tribute to the late actress on Instagram Saturday. "This is so unfair...there's not enough words to express the hole left in everyone's hearts," Dorsey wrote. "I can't believe this is life now. I don't know if I'll ever believe it. You were just here... We were just in the back swimming with Josey the day before. Life just isn't fair. I don't know what to say...I'm thankful for our times and our journey that brought us together and gave us the sweetest and kindest smart little boy we could ever hope for."

"I remember sometimes you used to get annoyed at me: Ryan can you stop snap chatting!' Haha. I'm glad I didn't listen to you because I have hundreds and probably thousands of snaps and videos that Josey will have forever and know his momma loved him more than life, and how much fun we had together as he was growing up," he continued. "Life is all about good times and bad times but with Josey it makes the bad a little less so because a part of you will always be with us. He'll never forget where he came from. We miss you. We will always love you. Love you Meep."

Rivera drowned while swimming in a California lake with her son on July 8, and her body was recovered five days later. According to investigators, Rivera was able to help her son get back in the boat but could not do so herself. Dorsey joined authorities at the lake and ventured into the water to help locate Rivera during the multi-day search.

After Rivera was declared dead, a source told PEOPLE that Dorsey "can’t imagine raising Josey without Naya," adding that the two have "spent every day with Naya's family" since she went missing.

An outpouring of grief from Rivera's Glee costars as well as fans and other celebrities followed the discovery of her body, with creators Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuck, and Ian Brennan announcing their intention to create a scholarship fund for Josey.