Celebrities mourn death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg: 'We did not deserve you'

Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg , the legendary trailblazing political and feminist icon, died Friday at age 87 due to complications of metastatic pancreas cancer. The news prompted a wave of tributes on social media from celebrities, politicians, and more mourning her death and celebrating her life and achievements as the second woman to serve on the Supreme Court and as a fierce advocate for gender equality.

And Betsy West and Julie Cohen, directors of the 2018 documentary RBG, said in a statement to EW: "Like so many Americans, we are crushed by the death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. Even had she not become a Supreme Court Justice, Ginsburg earned a place in history for what she did to win equality for American women. When we asked her several years ago how she wanted she wanted to be remembered, she said with characteristic modesty, 'Just as someone who did whatever she could, with whatever limited talent she had, to move society along in the direction I would like it to be for my children and grandchildren.'"