Russell Crowe donates to destroyed Beirut restaurant in memory of Anthony Bourdain

Oscar-winning actor Russell Crowe has honored late chef and travel documentarian Anthony Bourdain with a generous donation to a restaurant in need.

Following a massive explosion in the Lebanese capital of Beirut on Aug. 4, the 56-year-old performer pledged $5,000 Wednesday to help rebuild a 53-year-old eatery, Le Chef, one of thousands of buildings destroyed in the chemical blast that killed hundreds, injured thousands, and caused billions of dollars in property damage across the city.

In response to a tweet calling out Crowe's generosity, the actor clarified that the donation was made "on behalf of Anthony Bourdain," who died in 2018 and dined at Le Chef on two separate visits to Lebanon. "I thought that he would have probably done so if he was still around," Crowe tweeted. "I wish you and Le Chef the best and hope things can be put back together soon."

As of Thursday morning, the GoFundMe page has raised more than $11,000 of its $13,000 goal, with Crowe's $5,000 pledge publicly visible on the roster of donors.

Image zoom GoFundMe

According to the cause's description, the restaurant has survived "war and economic crises" since its 1967 opening, but the "port explosion left it in shambles" and in need of replacement electrical equipment, windows, a refrigerator, a gas stove, and other essentials that were damaged in the blast.