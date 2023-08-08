The Forgetting Sarah Marshall star and comedian recalls his ex-wife fondly but says a he felt "a little bit chaotic" and "a little disconnected" at the time.

Russell Brand says marriage to 'amazing' Katy Perry came at a chaotic time for him

Russell Brand isn't forgetting Katy Perry. In fact, the Forgetting Sarah Marshall star and comedian recalls his time with his ex-wife fondly.

On Sunday's episode of Running Wild with Bear Grylls: The Challenge, the subject of his 14-month marriage to Perry, which ended in 2011, came up as Brand was telling Grylls that he didn't start to make "a proper living" until his early 30s — when he was married to Perry.

"Aside from my sort of feelings of affection for Katy, it's a time that I remember as being a little bit chaotic and a bit for me, speaking for myself, a little disconnected," he shared.

Katy Perry and Russell Brand Katy Perry and Russell Brand | Credit: JB Lacroix/WireImage

"That was when I was sort of most in the public eye and working in America," Brand said, adding that "some aspects of [that time] were amazing." "She's an amazing person," he said of his ex. "It was kind of incredible to live for a moment in that eye-of-the-cyclone type aspect of fame."

Brand's sentiments are reminiscent of his statement immediately following the couple's split in 2011, when he told PEOPLE, "Sadly, Katy and I are ending our marriage. I'll always adore her and I know we'll remain friends." Both Brand and Perry have since found love elsewhere. He has been married to Laura Gallacher since 2017, and Perry has been engaged to Orlando Bloom since 2019.

Watch the clip below.

